Police are appealing for information following an assault in Port Glasgow.



Around 1am on Friday, 15 December, 2023 officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Princes Street, near to Shore Street.



A 37-year-old man was assaulted by three men, believed to be aged in their mid-20's.



The man attended hospital the next day for treatment.

Detective Constable Laura Sokolov said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.



"We are also looking to review any dash-cam or private CCTV footage anyone may have from the area."



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0155 of 15 December, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.