Perry’s death at the age of just 54 on October 28 came as a genuine shock to the millions who adored him for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends and for his performances in other TV shows and in films. His Friends colleagues were united in their grief.

His effortless charisma was recently recalled by his friend, Minnie Driver, in a tribute in The Observer. Twenty years ago they acted in a play in London’s West End. She invited him to lunch with her family. “The restaurant put us in the back away from people”, Driver wrote, “but when he walked in … the whole place lit up. The whole place smiled”.

Tina Turner, who died on May 24, aged 83, was a powerhouse singer and one of the world’s biggest stars in the Eighties. Her long run of chart hits included River Deep, Mountain High (1966) and Nutbush City Limits (1973), both with her then husband, Ike Turner; and, later, What’s Love Got to do with It? (written by Scots-born Graham Lyle and colleague Terry Bitten), Private Dancer, The Best, and I Don’t Wanna Lose You. There was even, in 1995, a James Bond theme song – Goldeneye.

On stage, she forever remained a larger-than-life presence. In 2009 one critic, reviewing a London show of hers, noted: “The leather-clad singer, celebrating her 50th year in showbusiness, still cuts a preposterously Amazonian figure”.

Glenda Jackson, who died aged 87, after a brief illness, on June 15, was an outstanding actor whose stage, screen and television performances over six decades were rewarded with two Oscars (for Women in Love (1970) and A Touch of Class (1973)), three Emmys, two Baftas and a Tony. Along the way she played both King Lear and Elizabeth I. She had recently completed a film with Sir Michael Caine - The Great Escaper (now available on DVD).

Glenda Jackson as Queen Elizabeth I in the film 'Mary, Queen of Scots', 1971. (Image: Getty Images)After an awards-laden acting career Jackson became a Labour MP in north London in 1992, leaving in 2015 to return to her first love.

In its tribute the Royal Shakespeare Company described her as "a tour de force in acting and politics, dedicating her life to both. We're proud her extraordinary talent was seen on RSC stages early in her career in ground-breaking productions".

Raquel Welch, who died on February 15 at the age of 82, was a notable US actor and model who shot to international fame after appearing in a deerskin bikini in fantasy adventure film, One Million Years BC, in the mid-Sixties. Her many other film and TV credits included Fantastic Voyage, The Three Musketeers (for which she won a Golden Globe).

Raquel Welch (Image: PA)In a 2018 interview with the Sunday Post she said: “I’m often asked if I get sick of talking about that bikini but the truth is, I don’t. It was a major event in my life so why not talk about it? Almost every day I get copies of the photo sent to me for an autograph. I must have looked at that photo One Million times!"

Jeff Beck, who died on January 10, aged 78m was the guitarists’ guitarist, a man whose innovative fretboard skills had graced The Yardbirds, The Jeff Beck Group, the Beck, Bogert & Appice supergroup, and numerous, critically-acclaimed solo albums.

Handout photo courtesy of Raph Pour-Hashemi of Jeff Beck (left) and Johnny Depp at the Royal Albert Hall, London, in May 2022 (Image: PA Media)Over the course of his career he won no fewer than seven Grammy awards. He was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which says of him: “His urgent, in-your-face guitar was so expressive that he didn’t need a singer”.

At his memorial service in Edinburgh recently – attended by politicians from across the spectrum - the Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, spoke for many when she said of Alistair Darling: “Alistair, through his decency and his honesty and shrewd judgment, represented the very best of our politics”.

Alistair Darling (Image: PA)Darling, who died, aged 70, on November 30, held a number of high-profile Cabinet posts under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, and as Brown’s Chancellor was at the centre of the Labour government’s response to the 2008 financial crisis. His “calmness in a crisis” was highly praised, both at the time and later.

Winnie Ewing (Image: Newsquest)Another noted Scottish politician, Winnie Ewing, died this year, aged 93. When news broke of her death on June 21, fond recollections were made of her breakthrough victory for the SNP at a Hamilton by-election in November 1967, and of her subsequent distinguished career as an MEP for the Highlands and Islands and as a founding member of the Scottish Parliament. Former first minister Alex Salmond described her as "the most influential Scottis nationalist of the 20th century".

Dr Henry Kissinger, who died, aged 100, on November 29, was a supremely well-connected and influential diplomat and statesman. He served as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and advised 12 presidents in total. His secret talks with the Chinese paved the way for Nixon's landmark foreign-policy achievement.

Dr Henry Kissinger (Image: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)Kissinger was awarded the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize, for helping to end US involvement in the Vietnam War, and he wrote many books, including Leadership (2022), in which he analysed six leaders, among them Margaret Thatcher. As widely revered as he was, Kissinger was accused by critics of war crimes when he and Nixon launched conducted a bombing campaign against Vietnamese communists in Cambodia.

Two outstanding figures from the world of showbiz, both in their 90s, passed away this year.

Burt Bacharach, the debonair, peerless co-composer of such timeless songs as Walk on By, The Look of Love, Alfie, and (They Long to be) Close to You, died on February 8, aged 94. His partnership with the lyricist Hal David yielded many enduring classics for Dionne Warwick.

Burt Bacharach accepts the Oscar for Best Original Score for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 7, 1970 (Image: AP Photo, File)As his own website observes, Bacharach [was] one of the most accomplished popular composers of the 20th Century. In the ’60s and ’70s, he was a dominant figure in pop music, racking up a remarkable 52 Top 40 hits.”

He won three Oscars, including, in 1970, Best Original Score for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Best Original Song, shared with Hal David, for "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head".

Tony Bennett, who died on July 21 at the age of 96, was an incomparable pop and jazz singer, whose many hits included The Way You Look Tonight and (I Left my Heart) in San Francisco. To Frank Sinatra, no less, Bennett was the "best singer in the business". There could be no higher accolade.

Tony Bennett (Image: Newsquest)Bennett sold more than 50 million records worldwide over a career that spanned seven decades, and he won two Emmys and 20 Grammys (19 competitive trophies and a lifetime achievement award).

Martin Amis, who died on May 19, aged 73, was one of Britain's finest novelists, renowned for his dark wit and linguistic daring. His 'London trilogy' - Money, London Fields, and The Information - remains among his finest achievements. Reliably prolific, he published 15 novels in all, as well as numerous works of non-fiction and collections of essays and short stories.

Martin Amis (Image: Rebecca Naden/PA Wire)Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, the novelist, told the BBC: "He was a standard-bearer for my generation of novelists and an inspiration to me personally. For all the bite of his satire, the brilliant swagger of his prose, there was always something tender not far from the surface, a yearning for love and connection. His work will last, surviving the various shifts of fashions and mores".

Shane MacGowan, who died aged 65 on November 30, was the charismatic singer with The Pogues, and the writer of such songs as Fairytale of New York, and A Pair of Brown Eyes. His voice, Nick Cave wrote in The Observer, "was the perfect vehicle for his chaotic, poetic soul ... He wrote a bunch of songs that are truly great. That's a hell of a lot more than most songwriters manage".

Shane MacGowan (Image: Michael Walter/PA Wire)

Sir Bobby Charlton's biography on the Manchester United website puts it simply: Nobody embodies the club's values better than he did.

Sir Bobby Charlton with the World Cup (Image: Getty Images)Charlton, who died, aged 86, on October 21, survived the horrors of the Munich Air Disaster of February 1958 to become a United legend, playing 758 games for them and scoring no fewer than 249 goals.

His career was remarkable for the trophies he won: the 1966 World Cup with England (he was capped 106 times by his country and scored 49 goals); the 1968 European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. After retiring as a player he became a distinguished director at United. Throughout it all, he remained polite and self-effacing, admired far beyond the confines of Old Trafford.

* Continues tomorrow.