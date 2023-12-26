Rail passengers are urged to check before they travel during Storm Gerrit.
Speed restrictions will be in place on Wednesday across Scotland’s rail network as the country is set to be hit by high winds, heavy rain and snow.
The Met Office’s weather warnings cover virtually all of Scotland, with 20-45mm of rain expected in just 24 hours along with gusts of wind reaching 60-70mph in some areas.
Passengers are being advised to check their journeys on Wednesday and Thursday morning as there may be cancellations and delays to services due to the extreme weather.
Speed restrictions are planned on some sections of the following lines:
Glasgow Queen Street – Edinburgh Waverley
Berwick – Edinburgh Waverley
Edinburgh Waverley – Dundee
Glasgow Central – Stranraer
Aberdeen – Inverness
Dundee – Aberdeen
Perth – Inverness
Stirling – Perth
Inverness – Wick
Dingwall – Kyle of Lochalsh
Craigendoran – Fort William
Fort William – Mallaig
Crianlarich – Oban
Whifflet – Dunblane
Gretna – Glasgow Central
Network Rail said its specialist weather forecasters will monitor the situation around-the-clock, with additional staff and specialist equipment ready to respond to disruption caused by the conditions.
Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland’s route director, said: “The safety of customers and colleagues is our first priority which is why we’re having to slow down trains.
“High winds can cause trees and other debris to fall on to the track with the potential to damage our infrastructure and block lines, while heavy rain can cause flooding and landslips.
“Our teams will be working hard to prepare for the challenging weather, but we’re urging passengers to check their journey before traveling.”
Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “Unfortunately, we expect disruption to our services due to the adverse weather, and customers can expect some changes to their journeys.
“We will be working closely with our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland to ensure we are able to keep people moving as much as possible, but customers should also expect that their journeys will take longer than usual, and there could be some cancellations.
“Anyone intending to travel should check their journey before they travel, with on the ScotRail app, website, or social media channels.”
