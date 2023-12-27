Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on the A82 that left seven people injured.
The collision, involving two cars, occurred on the A82 at Invergloy around 5pm on Christmas Eve.
Seven people, including two children, were taken to hospital.
A man has been charged with road traffic offences. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Inspector Katy Duncan said: "Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
"We are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a vehicle which was being overtaken at the time of the crash."
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website and quote incident 2260 of 24 December.
