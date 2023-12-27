Scotland has been blasted with high winds, rainfall and snow as Storm Gerrit batters the nation. 

A number of roads are closed and there is traffic disruption up and down the country due to fallen trees, high winds, flooding, and snow. 

Traffic Scotland has warned drivers to exercise caution in the adverse conditions, with the Met Office putting yellow weather warnings in place. 

Meanwhile, there is a danger to life warning in some parts of the UK as people are warned of deep and fast flowing floodwater. 

Winds of up to 70mph are expected while  around 10cm to 20cm of snow is likely to cause problems in some northern areas. 

Here are the latest road closures, traffic disruption, and warnings in place due to Storm Gerrit

Scotland road closures and traffic disruption 

  • A82 at Inverlochy, Fort William is closed in both directions due to flooding

  • A82 Stirling Road at Milton closed due to flooding both ways from A814 Dumbarton Road to Barnhill Road.

  • A98 just passable due to snow around the B9027 at New Blyth

  • A9 at Drumochter closed due to heavy snow, traffic at standstill, with services working to clear the road

  • M74 at Rutherglen: One lane closed due to debris on road Northbound at Junction two A724 Cambuslang Road, traffic is coping well

  • A9 Dornoch Bridge is closed to high sided vehicles due to high winds 

  • A92 Tay Road Bridge closed to high sided vehicles due to high winds 

  • A78 Greenock: One lane closed and heavy traffic due to flooding on Inverkip Road Eastbound at Gleninver Road. 

  • A93 Spittal of Glenshee snow gates closed 

  • B977 Impassable due to flooding on B977 both ways from B987 Northern Road to B979 Station Road at Hatton of Finlay

  • B936 at Lindores road blocked both ways due to fallen tree, traffic coping well 