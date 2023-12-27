Scotland has been blasted with high winds, rainfall and snow as Storm Gerrit batters the nation.
A number of roads are closed and there is traffic disruption up and down the country due to fallen trees, high winds, flooding, and snow.
Read more: Storm Gerrit live updates as rain and snow hits Scotland
Traffic Scotland has warned drivers to exercise caution in the adverse conditions, with the Met Office putting yellow weather warnings in place.
Meanwhile, there is a danger to life warning in some parts of the UK as people are warned of deep and fast flowing floodwater.
Winds of up to 70mph are expected while around 10cm to 20cm of snow is likely to cause problems in some northern areas.
Here are the latest road closures, traffic disruption, and warnings in place due to Storm Gerrit.
Scotland road closures and traffic disruption
-
A82 at Inverlochy, Fort William is closed in both directions due to flooding
-
A82 Stirling Road at Milton closed due to flooding both ways from A814 Dumbarton Road to Barnhill Road.
-
A98 just passable due to snow around the B9027 at New Blyth
-
A9 at Drumochter closed due to heavy snow, traffic at standstill, with services working to clear the road
-
M74 at Rutherglen: One lane closed due to debris on road Northbound at Junction two A724 Cambuslang Road, traffic is coping well
-
A9 Dornoch Bridge is closed to high sided vehicles due to high winds
-
A92 Tay Road Bridge closed to high sided vehicles due to high winds
-
A78 Greenock: One lane closed and heavy traffic due to flooding on Inverkip Road Eastbound at Gleninver Road.
-
A93 Spittal of Glenshee snow gates closed
-
B977 Impassable due to flooding on B977 both ways from B987 Northern Road to B979 Station Road at Hatton of Finlay
-
B936 at Lindores road blocked both ways due to fallen tree, traffic coping well
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here