Traffic Scotland has warned drivers to exercise caution in the adverse conditions, with the Met Office putting yellow weather warnings in place.

Meanwhile, there is a danger to life warning in some parts of the UK as people are warned of deep and fast flowing floodwater.

Winds of up to 70mph are expected while around 10cm to 20cm of snow is likely to cause problems in some northern areas.

Here are the latest road closures, traffic disruption, and warnings in place due to Storm Gerrit.

Scotland road closures and traffic disruption