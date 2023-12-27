The move supports the food retailer’s growth ambitions and will allow it to "meet consumer demands for outstanding quality and the lowest value in Scotland".

In June, Aldi overtook Morrisons and Sainsbury's for the first time to become Scotland's third-largest grocer by volume as the cost-of-living crisis grinds on.

According to recently published Kantar data, Aldi’s share of the grocery market had increased from 9.7% in November 2022 to 10.6% in November 2023.

READ MORE: Speyside distiller reveals major investment plans

In addition to the new stores in 2024, the supermarket chain has also committed to extend five of its existing stores, including Erskine, Port Glasgow and Alexandria over the next two years.

The investment will see Aldi increase its employees in Scotland by over 10% in 2024.

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director for Aldi Scotland, said: “2023 was another excellent year for Aldi Scotland, and I am extremely proud that our presence within the Scottish market has continued to be recognised and celebrated.

"We remain committed to the strong relationships we have built with our Scottish suppliers, allowing our customers the opportunity to purchase locally sourced, high-quality Scottish products at affordable prices.

“As we look to the new year, we remain committed to reaching more customers than ever before, with the opening of more stores and increased investment in Scotland. Next year will be extra special for us as we mark 30 years since we opened our first store in Scotland on Glencairn Street in Kilmarnock.

“Whether it's enhancing our product offerings, maintaining the lowest prices, supporting our dedicated teams, or contributing to the communities we serve – every investment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to Scotland.”