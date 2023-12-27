Barrhead Travel says it is set to close 2023 as its “best-ever” trading year “as demand continues to soar”, highlighting growth ambitions and plans to reveal new locations in the first quarter of 2024.
The Glasgow-based travel agent said it had celebrated 11 consecutive record-breaking months since January. It forecast December would also conclude with record sales.
Barrhead Travel added that year-to-date bookings were up 26% on sales for 2019 - which the travel agent noted was the company’s best trading year before 2023.
Jacqueline Dobson, president at Barrhead Travel said: “Over the last year, we prioritised smart and sustainable growth, which has seen us deliver record-breaking results. This year, we will have recorded our highest-ever sales and we expect to continue that pace in 2024.
“Holidays remain a spending priority for consumers of all ages. The demand for a reputable travel agent is at an all-time high, which is why we believe that now is the time to move ahead with further expansion throughout the UK.”
Barrhead Travel declared its performance was “bucking the trend on the high street”, declaring its retail network is “busier than ever” with in-store sales growing by more than 25%.
It said: “The group attributes its strong retail performance to the continued demand for travel as well as consumers returning to reputable travel agents to book their holidays.
Analysing what has been driving sales, the travel agent added: “Forward bookings for 2024 are performing particularly well…Customers have been securing their annual holiday plans earlier than usual. Last-minute bookings for winter holidays remain a popular option, with around 25% of new bookings travelling across the 2023/24 winter period.”
Earlier this year, Barrhead Travel said it would pursue further expansion in 2024, with multiple store openings planned.
Investment, the travel agent noted, would also be “channelled into existing stores for refurbishments, additional full and part time roles, and new technology”.
Ms Dobson said: “Retail travel is thriving, and communities across the country are benefiting from busy travel agency stores. Our commitment to investing in retail has never wavered and we’re excited to be bringing new jobs and opportunities as our expansion progresses over the coming 12 months.
“We are in the process of reviewing our new locations and we expect to announce details in the first quarter of 2024.” Barrhead Travel has also announced the addition of a US specialist division which will be launching in early 2024 as part of its “wider plans for organic growth”.
