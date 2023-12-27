The biggest and best known Loony Dook usually takes place in South Queensferry outside Edinburgh, and sees hundreds dash into the cold embrace of the Firth of Forth.

However, as was the case in 2023, this year's Loony Dook has been cancelled from the official Hogmanay calendar.

Though this will not stop the most determined participants, as an "unofficial" Loony Dook is scheduled to go ahead instead.

What is the Loony Dook? History of New Year tradition

The Loony Dook at South Queensferry

Legend goes that the first Loony Dook happened in South Queensferry on January 1, 1987 when locals jokingly suggested taking a dip as a Hogmanay hangover cure.

The name comes from the abbreviation for "lunatic" and the Scots word dook, which means bathe.

Gradually the event grew in popularity in the 1990s, becoming part of the official Hogmanay calendar and broadcast live on the BBC at the turn of the millennium in 2000.

But the event was criticised in recent years for becoming too commercialised. Organisers introduced a fee of £6 for people to take part in 2011, with proceeds to go to the RNLI and local charities.

This was raised to £10 in 2016 and £12 in 2020, which was called a "damned disgrace" by the event's original founders.

The Loony Dook was cancelled in January 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid pandemic and in January 2023 for health and safety reasons.

At its height, the event attracted around 1,000 dookers and thousands of spectators.

The Loony Dook

The Loony Dook usually takes place every year on January 1 as part of a New Year's Day tradition.

Though dooks are held across Scotland, the main event happens in South Queensferry.

The official Loony Dook has been cancelled for January 1, 2024, though an "unofficial" event will still take place at around 2pm from the Boathouse steps.

Alternative Loony Dooks in Scotland

Inspired by the South Queensferry tradition, Loony Dooks have sprung up in coastal communities across Scotland.

Similar events have been held on January 1 in St Andrews, Cockenzie, Dalgety Bay, Dunbar, Helensburgh, Kirkcaldy, North Berwick, and Portobello.