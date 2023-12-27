A small Scottish village is starring in the BBC's latest Agatha Christie adaptation.
Tyninghame in East Lothian sets the scene for the new drama Murder Is Easy, which airs on BBC One on Wednesday and Thursday this week (December 27-28).
The show will feature David Jonsson as detective Luke Fitzwilliam investigating a string of murders in the fictional village of Wychwood under Ashe.
Read more: Murder Is Easy: Cast list and how to watch
But it was filmed in Tyninghame, a conservation area with charming pink houses, with filming taking place in the local café and village hall.
Shireen Green, a member of the village hall's committee, told BBC Scotland's Drivetime: "The buildings are all attractive and there is not much sign of 21st Century development. It's a conservation area so the charming character of the village has been maintained.
"It's not a typical Scottish village, so it's not surprising it was chosen as it does look like a chocolate box English village. We were able to go and watch the filming. It was just great fun."
Other locations used for filming the drama included Sorn Castle in East Ayrshire, the village of Garvald in East Lothian and areas of Stirlingshire and Paisley.
Murder Is Easy also stars Leith-born actor Mark Bonnar (Guilt), Penelope Winton (Sean of the Dead), and Morfydd Clark (The Rings of Power).
It is based on the 1939 Agatha Christie novel of the same name, which sees retired police officer Fitzwilliam investigate a serial killer after a strange meeting with a Miss Pinkerton on a train.
It is one of many successful television series which have been filmed in Scotland, including Outlander, Vigil, Good Omens, The Traitors, Succession, and The Rig.
Meanwhile, Outlander spin-off Blood of My Blood, a prequel focusing on the love story of Jamie Fraser's parents, will begin filming in Glasgow in January 2024.
Murder Is Easy will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday, December 27.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here