The show will feature David Jonsson as detective Luke Fitzwilliam investigating a string of murders in the fictional village of Wychwood under Ashe.

But it was filmed in Tyninghame, a conservation area with charming pink houses, with filming taking place in the local café and village hall.

Shireen Green, a member of the village hall's committee, told BBC Scotland's Drivetime: "The buildings are all attractive and there is not much sign of 21st Century development. It's a conservation area so the charming character of the village has been maintained.

David Jonsson in Murder is Easy (Image: BBC)

"It's not a typical Scottish village, so it's not surprising it was chosen as it does look like a chocolate box English village. We were able to go and watch the filming. It was just great fun."

Other locations used for filming the drama included Sorn Castle in East Ayrshire, the village of Garvald in East Lothian and areas of Stirlingshire and Paisley.

Murder Is Easy also stars Leith-born actor Mark Bonnar (Guilt), Penelope Winton (Sean of the Dead), and Morfydd Clark (The Rings of Power).

The village of Tyninghame in East Lothian

It is based on the 1939 Agatha Christie novel of the same name, which sees retired police officer Fitzwilliam investigate a serial killer after a strange meeting with a Miss Pinkerton on a train.

It is one of many successful television series which have been filmed in Scotland, including Outlander, Vigil, Good Omens, The Traitors, Succession, and The Rig.

Meanwhile, Outlander spin-off Blood of My Blood, a prequel focusing on the love story of Jamie Fraser's parents, will begin filming in Glasgow in January 2024.

Murder Is Easy will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday, December 27.