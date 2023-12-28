The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

An joint investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched by Police Scotland and The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a fire at a property on Elphinstone Road in Tranent, around 12.35am on Tuesday, 26 December, 2023.

"Emergency services attended, and a 91-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

"A joint investigation is being carried out with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Area Commander Hilary Sangster, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer for mid and East Lothian and the Scottish Borders, said: “We were alerted at 12.20am on Tuesday, 26 December to reports of a house fire at Elphinstone Road, Tranent.



“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene where crews extinguished the fire.



“Sadly, one person has passed away, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and all of those affected by this incident at this difficult time.

“A joint investigation with Police Scotland is underway.”

