A landslide sparked an overnight closure of the A9 at Scrabster, with Traffic Scotland reporting the road has since been reopened with traffic management in place.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall on the road left drivers stranded on the A9 between between Drumochter and Dalwhinnie, causing police to declare a major incident.

The Met Office put a yellow weather warning in place for much of the country including Highland and Islands, Angus, Dundee, Perth, Fife, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, East Lothian and Dumfries and Galloway.

People in these areas were warned of hazards such as flooding, flying debris, downed trees and power lines. While Police Scotland advised drivers to take due care and travel only if absolutely essential.

These are the roads which are still affected by the extreme weather, including closures and disruption, on Thursday (December 28).

Scotland road closures due to Storm Gerrit