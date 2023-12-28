Storm Gerrit caused travel chaos in Scotland after the extreme weather unleashed flooding, landslides and brought trees crashing down. 

High winds, heavy rainfall and snow swept the country on Wednesday (December 27), with dozens of major roads forced to be closed, ferry routes abandoned and train journeys cancelled. 

A landslide sparked an overnight closure of the A9 at Scrabster, with Traffic Scotland reporting the road has since been reopened with traffic management in place. 

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall on the road left drivers stranded on the A9 between between Drumochter and Dalwhinnie, causing police to declare a major incident. 

The Met Office put a yellow weather warning in place for much of the country including Highland and Islands, Angus, Dundee, Perth, Fife, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, East Lothian and Dumfries and Galloway.

People in these areas were warned of hazards such as flooding, flying debris, downed trees and power lines. While Police Scotland advised drivers to take due care and travel only if absolutely essential.

These are the roads which are still affected by the extreme weather, including closures and disruption, on Thursday (December 28). 

Scotland road closures due to Storm Gerrit 

  • A9 at Scabster now open but under traffic management

  • A82 Spean Bridge - Invermoriston closed in both directions due to fallen trees

  • A1 Tyne Bridge all lanes restricted in both directions

  • A93 closed due to snow both ways between Braemar and the Spittal of Glenshee turn off, with snow gates closed

  • A93 closed due to flooding both ways between A957 (Stonehaven turn off) and Hill of Banchory East

  • A935 at Brechin closed due to flooding both ways at B9134

  • A939 Cock Bridge closed at the snow gate at Bridge of Leachd

  • B8033 Stirling Road closed due to flooding from A820 Claredon Place to M9 (Dunblane)

  • B936 at Lindores closed in both directions due to fallen tree from the Forth Road Bridge turn off to the A913 (Perth turn off)

  • B9005 near Ellon closed due to flooding on B9005 both ways from B9170 to the Auchedly turn off