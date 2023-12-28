The E10 service, which begins on January 11, will run over 40 services per day in each direction, with three stops along the way.

Ember confirmed it is also increasing the frequency of its Dundee to Glasgow and Edinburgh services to 21 services per day (in each direction) on each route - offering an average of an hourly frequency throughout the day.

The increase in inter-city services will also take effect from January 11.

Ember's overnight services between Dundee and Edinburgh will now call directly at Edinburgh Airport.

Kinross is also becoming a pre-booked stop, meaning that buses will only call in there if someone has booked at least 10 minutes ahead, Ember said.