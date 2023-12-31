That sounds very, erm, mysterious … Indeed. Throughout January and February, a jam-packed schedule of new programmes promises to explore “some of the greatest, most enduring mysteries in the world.”

Such as?

The Curse of Oak Island (Wednesday, 9pm) returns for an 11th series (yep, you read that correctly) as the quest continues to discover the truth about rumoured artefacts hidden off Nova Scotia: is it pirate treasure, a Viking hoard, a lost biblical relic - or something altogether stranger? Then there is the third series of Secrets in the Ice (January 8, 9pm) which demonstrates how glacial archaeology is a growing field opened up by climate change. We are talking bones beneath the frozen depths of lakes, mummified bodies inside glaciers and a virus chilled for thousands of years.

Other shows in the coming weeks will include Strange Evidence (series two, Tuesday, 8pm); The Proof is Out There (series four, Tuesday, 10pm); and Mysteries of the Ancient Dead (January 8, 10pm).

William Shatner

Any big names?

Mystery Season regulars William Shatner, Laurence Fishburne, Tony Harris, Rick and Marty Lagina will be joined by Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Theakston, as well as expert voices Dr Fern Riddell and Dr Karen Bellinger.

When can I watch?

Mystery Season 2024 begins on Sky History, Monday, from 9pm.