A POPULAR Edinburgh pub has fired a broadside at the “anti-business” SNP and Scottish Greens administration as it closed its doors for the final time.
The Auld Hoose, famed for its jukebox and “Edinburgh’s largest nachos”, has posted on social media that it will “remain closed until further notice”.
The pub, based on St Leonards Street, cited the challenges posed by factors such as the cost of living crisis and energy prices but said the decision by the Scottish Government to not provide 75% relief from business rates, as offered to the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors in England and Wales, had been “the final straw”.
The Scottish hospitality sector had lobbied furiously for ministers to match the relief provided by the UK Government south of the Border in the build-up to the Scottish Budget. But they were left disappointed when the Scottish Government did not accede to their request, though ministers did introduce 100% rates relief for hospitality businesses in the Scottish islands, up to £110,00 per business, and maintained the small business bonus scheme.
The owner of the Auld Hoose posted on Facebook: “The cost of living crisis, surging utility costs, and food and drink inflation has made this small business challenging at best. Unfortunately the final straw has been the decision by the Scottish Government to not pass on the business rates relief that our friends in England enjoy.
“As a long-standing member of the SNP I find their current stance on this matter extremely disappointing. What would seem to be an anti-business coalition with the Greens will put the final nail into the coffin of many small businesses such as mine.
“It is also worth pointing out that the UK has one of the highest VAT rates on hospitality in Europe. We already knew that the UK Government does not care about hospitality, [it] seems Scot Gov is worse.
“I am hoping the Government is listening, time for action!”
Responding to the post Stephen Montgomery, director of the Scottish Hospitality Group, said: “After Christmas Day, here we have the first piece of bad news. Sadly there will be more of our much loved small #hospitality venue owners feeling they are heading in same way after being denied any help at the Scottish budget.
“We need urgent talks with Shona Robison and Humza Yousaf as soon as parliament returns.”
