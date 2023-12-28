"The Western Inn has been run by our clients for the last 32 years and has been placed on the market in order for them to consider a retirement," the agent said. "The business is currently run by the owner solely with no members of staff employed.

"The business offers real potential for new owners, at present our client only trades the public bar on a restricted basis, there is a significant opportunity to re-establish the coffee shop as well as open the bar all day and further promote the letting bedrooms.

"This would be an ideal opportunity for a family or a partnership team."

The premises includes a bar, a coffee shop, owner's accommodation and substantial storage (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

Cornerstone also said: "The town of Laurencekirk is located in the heart of Kincardineshire, equidistant from both Dundee and Aberdeen. The business trades with a premises licence class 3 consent. The exterior courtyard is also fully licensed."

The agent added: "The town benefits from a long high street, colloquially earning the nickname ‘the Lang Toun’ offering primary and secondary schooling as well as train station with links on the east coast mainline. The town is also expanding will new housing being built in and around the area

"The Western Inn enjoys a prominent trading location towards the southern end of the town."

The property and business are offered on a freehold basis at a recently reduced price of £280,000.

Electric coach firm announces new route and more inter-city services

Electric coach firm Ember has announced a new city route and an increase in the number of inter-city services it operates.

Ember is to launch a new "short bus useful" service from Dundee city centre to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on the east side of Dundee. The E10 service, which begins on January 11, will run over 40 services per day in each direction, with three stops along the way.

Marc Crothall: Urgent action needed to save major Scottish industry

When Scotland’s Tourism Strategy, Outlook 2030 was published in 2020, our collective industry vision was clear.

To become the world leader in 21st century tourism. A bold vision, but a vision should always be inspiring enough to engage the strength of collective ambition and energy needed to believe in it, get behind it and deliver it. Believe in it we do, still. The reality of delivering that vision is however, extraordinarily challenging, despite the resilience and determination of our sector to do so.