Long queues have formed outside Glasgow's Queen Street station amid disruption caused by Storm Gerrit.
A number of services have been affected by the extreme weather which saw Scotland and the rest of the UK hit with heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday (December 27).
Passengers are facing delays and cancellations for journeys across Scotland and to England, with London-bound trains disrupted.
ScotRail said routes still seriously impacted on Thursday (December 28) include: Aberdeen to Glasgow and Edinburgh, Edinburgh to Dundee, Aberdeen to Inverness, Inverness to Perth, Inverness to Wick, Glasgow to Oban, and Kilmarnock to Dumfries.
After safety checks, lines between Helensburgh and Balloch and Largs have since reopened, as well as Inverness to Elgin and Dingwall.
It comes after the extreme weather saw a fallen tree smash through the front window of a train between Glasgow and Dundee on Wednesday, with the driver reportedly unharmed.
Glasgow Labour MSP posted about the incident on X, formerly Twitter: "Horrendous tree impact damage to a ScotRail InterCity 125 locomotive today, en route from Dundee to Glasgow. Thankfully, the driver is unharmed.
"Whilst a British railway icon, the crashworthiness of the 125 does not meet modern standards. The driver's cab is a fibreglass shell."
With the storm moving away from Scotland, Network Rail work has begun to clear the lines which have been affected by debris and flooding.
In the meantime, rail replacement buses have been deployed for services affected by the disruption.
However, roads have also been impacted by the adverse weather, with a number of routes forced to close due to fallen trees, flooding, and snow.
The A9 at Scrabster has since reopened after a landslide blocked the road overnight on Wednesday, with traffic management now in place.
Passengers are told to check their journeys on the ScotRail website before travelling.
