Local eyewitness reports suggest the men were fishing when they got into trouble around midday.

Following a search, the body of a man was recovered from the water at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, December 26.

Meanwhile, searches of the reservoir are continuing for the other man.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for two men in the area of Gartmorn Dam near Sauchie around 12.20pm on Sunday, 24 December.

“Around 12.30pm on Tuesday, 26 December, the body of a man was found.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but both families have been made aware.

“Searches using specialist resources are continuing.”