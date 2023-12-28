The iconic Blackpool Tower is on fire, with firefighters battling a blaze near the top of the structure.
Opened to the public in 1894, it includes the Tower Ballroom, and roof gardens, which was designated a Grade I listed building in 1973.
Six fire appliances are currently battling the fire at the top of the structure.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have 6 fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team currently in attendance at a fire on Promenade, Blackpool.
BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Blackpool Tower pic.twitter.com/UKFf10VwnI
— Ryan (@breakingryan1) December 28, 2023
"There may be significant disruption so please stay away from the area."
Lancashire Police are also at the scene.
Modelled on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Blackpool Tower was designed by local architects James Maxwell and Charles Tuke, neither of whom lived to see it open.
When it was built it was the tallest building in the British Empire at 158 metres and it's currently the 125th-tallest freestanding tower in the world.
The original ballroom, the Tower Pavilion, opened in August 1894 before being replaced by the current Tower Ballroom in 1899.
The ballroom was previously damaged by a fire in December 1956 which destroyed the dance floor and the restaurant underneath it.
Since being restored it has hosted the grand finals of Strictly Come Dancing on two occasions.
