NFU Scotland is once again consulting with its membership on the potential introduction of a digital passport to accompany grain movements, having challenged its proposed introduction in November 2022 due to concerns over value for money, future cost increases and extent of their scope.

The general view was that passports would make the system more complex and expensive, so the union has asked its members to consider several criteria – including accessibility, efficiency, cost benefits and ownership of data.

NFU Scotland vice-president Andrew Connon, who sits on the Digital Grain Passport (DGP) development group, said: “Our members took the justifiable decision last year to halt the introduction of the scheme until a clear business case could be made, and until it was understood that only a simple replacement of the current paper passport was acceptable.

“The business case now out for consultation will be carefully considered while we determine if it meets the criteria. In a few months, the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) sector council will come to a decision. In the meantime, we will consult with our members before submitting our views in February”.

It has also been announced that Mr Connon will stand unchallenged for the position of vice-president of NFU Scotland at the union’s council meeting on February 9, and if approved he will serve a further one year term having been elected to the position in February 2021. He is also expected to continue to serve on the committees for combinable crops, potatoes, less favoured areas, livestock, poultry, next generation and finance.

“It will be a huge honour to serve the membership for another year”, said Mr Connon, “especially when the challenges and changes facing Scotland’s farmers and growers are immense. But there are of course opportunities too, so I look forward to driving forward the union’s initiatives on behalf of its nine thousand members”.

Round-up

All types of Prime lambs met with demand at Ayr yesterday, averaging 276p/kg or £122/head and selling to £161/head for Texels from Castle Mains or 322p/kg for Beltexes from Knockgerran. Blackies peaked at £130/head for Drannandow or 276p/kg for Little Larg, and cast sheep also saw a rise on the week with ewes peaking at £180 for a Texel from Fineview. Tups sold to £130 for a Beltex from Knockgerran, while Cheviots from Lochgoin led the hill section at £88 and Mules sold to £81 for Dykes Farms.

Trade for all classes continued to trend upwards at Dumfries yesterday, with prime lambs selling to £163 for Ballaggan or to 310p/kg for Gelston Castle. Ewes sold to £184 for Texels from Bettyknowes with tups selling to £134 for a Blackie from Sweetshawhead.

There was similarly good news for vendors of primestock at Lanark yesterday as lambs sold to an average of 281p/kg, up 9p on the week, and to a peak of £180/head or 346p/kg. Cast ewes rose by £7 on the week to an average of £82/head and peaked at £288 for a Texel, while Blackie ewes sold to £71/head.