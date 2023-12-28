The road has since reopened, including a section further north at Scrabster which had been blocked by fallen trees.

The A82 between Spean bridge and Invergarry also reopened on Thursday, but the road between Invergarry and Invermoriston remained closed.

The A96 at Huntly, Aberdeenshire, is also closed.

Train services continued to be disrupted due to damage to power lines, with debris caused by the high winds seeing a number of services cancelled.

The Aberdeen to Inverness line re-opened on Thursday afternoon, but the Cupar to Dundee line and the Kilmarnock to Dumfries lines needed repairs and did not re-open.

Read More: Body recovered from Scots reservoir as search for second man continues

Long queues formed outside Glasgow Central for trains to London after disruption to cross-border services.

Storm Gerrit caused widespread power cuts in the north of the country, with around 40,000 affected by the outages.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution said that as of 11am on Thursday supplies had been restored to some 34,000 customers, with around 7,700 left without power.

By 4.45pm, supplies had been successfully restored to more than 40,000 customers, with just over 2,900 properties off supply.

These are mainly due to faults which occurred later on Wednesday and in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Andy Smith, SSEN distribution operations director, said: “Our teams continue to make really good progress in restoring power following the significant impact of Storm Gerrit.

“I know it’s caused problems for our customers, and I’m grateful to them for their patience. I’d like to reassure customers we’ve got every resource at our disposal out there, fixing faults on the network.

“Adverse conditions on the roads hampered our efforts last night, but thankfully conditions have improved this morning and we’re making progress with the work that needs to be done.

“But it will take time to complete all repairs. Some customers in rural areas where there are multiple points of damage, will be without power until Friday.”

He said welfare vans providing hot food and drink have been sent to some areas affected, including Grantown, Fort Augustus, Fraserburgh and Banchory.

Carol Watters inspects flood damage to her home in the Kinloss Park area as people start to clear up the affects of Storm Gerrit on December 28, 2023 in Cupar, Scotland (Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

While the yellow weather warning affected only Shetland on Thursday, the aftermath of the storm still made trvel conditions difficult.

Stein Connelly, head of transport resilience at Transport Scotland, urged people to plan ahead when travelling.

He said: “It’s been an extremely challenging period for the transport network. The partnership response to Storm Gerrit continues and our trunk road operating companies are working hard to open roads as soon as possible.

“On the A96 at Huntly, the road remains closed in both directions due to flooding, with teams continuing to work to clear the water this morning.

Read More: Long queues at Glasgow station amid rail disruption

“The weather has improved and the Met Office warnings have ended, but people may still encounter difficult driving conditions due to surface water and flooding.

“We continue to ask people to plan ahead, to drive appropriately and to take care out on the road network.

“Public transport services remain impacted, so please check with your transport operator across all modes to understand if your service has been cancelled or delayed.”

Ferry operator CalMac announced a series of cancellations, delays and time changes to a number of its services on Thursday and Friday.

Routes affected include Ardrossan-Brodick and Fionnphort-Iona.

Passengers are advised to check for updates on CalMac’s X account.