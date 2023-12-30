By Alan Colquhoun
As we enter 2024, it is clear that economic cooling is in full swing in the Eurozone.
We don’t see any need for further policy tightening as credit growth has slowed sharply, which should help in the disinflation process.
Looking to the first few months of the year, an ongoing worry is energy prices, which might lead to some upside risks to headline inflation in the short term, but not enough to interfere with the trend in underlying inflation, which continues to move towards the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target.
However, the EBC Governing Council is likely to take a pragmatic view on any short-term impulses from the energy market - it’s too soon to call victory - given that inflation rates remain elevated.
In times of raised economic or geopolitical risk, safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen tend to benefit.
Since the flare-up of the conflict in the Middle East, where uncertainty has caused other safe-haven assets such as gold to jump, this has remained the case particularly for the Swiss franc, which appreciated to levels beyond EUR/CHF 0.95. Its recent strength is likely attributable not only to safe-haven flows due to the crisis, but also to Eurozone growth risks, though it appears to be less supported by economic drivers.
Closer to home, sentiment in the UK economy has improved as trust in fiscal responsibility has recovered from last year’s turmoil and the economy has proved to be resilient. Having decided to keep interest rates stable, the Bank of England (BoE) remains more concerned about persistent inflationary pressure than already considering a rate cut similar to the US Federal Reserve or ECB.
The stickiness of UK inflation suggests that it will reduce towards its target in a more protracted manner, meaning the BoE will hold its peak policy rate for longer than its central bank peers. We continue to expect the BoE’s first rate cut in September 2024, later than our expectations for the US in May and the EU in April. Although a rising interest rate differential in favour of the UK will be a tailwind for large parts of 2024, the weak macroeconomic backdrop may prevent a stronger pound.
Despite monetary headwinds, the US economy remains surprisingly resilient, and in its December meeting, the Federal Reserve signalled a crucial pivot. Along with the decision to continue to hold rates, committee members pencilled in at least three rate cuts in 2024 at assumed 0.25% increments.
While that’s less than market pricing of four, it is more aggressive than officials had previously indicated, and markets had widely anticipated the decision to stay put, which could end a cycle that has seen 11 hikes. With the Federal Reserve pivoting to a less aggressive stance on rates, a more benign fundamental backdrop seems likely as we head into an election year for the US.
For investors, fundamentals appear healthy as corporate profits hit an inflection point towards the end of 2023, and there are more signs of a broad demand for equities and a sustainable bull market. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are on track to record multiple weeks of consecutive gains so one might be inclined to call for a peak, but historically these strong consecutive gains have been signs of a broad demand.
As for bonds, the balance of risk appears to favour downside on yields, considering the ample margin of safety that had built up over the last two years. Overall, these factors provide a benign backdrop for multi-asset investors going into 2024.
Alan Colquhoun is a relationship manager at Julius Baer
alan.colquhoun@juliusbaer.com
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here