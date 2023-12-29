Five of the schemes are currently under construction and a further 18 are still at the confirmation or development stage. Statistics revealed through parliamentary questions also show major cost overruns in almost every project including Grangemouth increasing from £111.5million to £420 million, Musselburgh increasing from £8.9 million to £97.9 million, Hawick increasing from £37.4 million to £78.6million, Stirling increasing from £26.2 million to £85.6 million and a Millport coastal scheme increasing from £12.1 million to £48.6 million.

It is estimated that 284,000 homes and premises are already at risk of flooding in Scotland, with an additional 110,000 properties at risk by 2080.

In October, hundreds of homes in Brechin had to be evacuated due to flood defences being breached during Storm Babet and many residents are still displaced due to the extent of damage to their properties.

Scottish LibDems rural affairs spokesperson, Beatrice Wishart, said: “Storm Babet battered Brechin and across Scotland communities are facing the devastating impact of major weather events.

“These figures show that the Scottish Government is all at sea when it comes to building up our flood defences.

“When it comes to major storms, an ounce of prevention can be worth a pound of cure but dozens of prospective projects are unfinished and the costs are also going through the roof.”

She added: “The Scottish Government needs to get a handle on these projects before they run out of all control.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently called for a new climate emergency communities fund with the clear objective of upgrading Scotland’s homes, businesses and infrastructure to cope with the impact of the climate emergency. We want to make sure that local authorities have the resources they need to protect our communities and ensure that these projects are delivered.”

In October 2021, the Scottish LibDems put forward plans for a new climate emergency communities fund to prepare and protect people across Scotland already being affected by extreme weather including flooding.

The fund could be worth £75 million extra per year to communities, according to the party – doubling the Scottish Government’s existing commitment to flooding and coastal erosion.

SNP Net Zero Secretary, Mairi McAllan, confirmed that “15 of the flood schemes have now been completed”.

She added: “Local authorities are responsible for the development and delivery of flood protection schemes.

“The 2015-2021 flood risk management strategies included 42 formal flood protection schemes. Local authorities were expected to start work on development of these schemes by 2021.

“Flood protection schemes can have significant impacts on individuals, communities and the environment, and so require careful and detailed planning and consultation, it was recognised that construction work may not be completed within the 2015-2021 timeframe.”