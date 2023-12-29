SNP ministers have been accused of a “pitiful” lack of progress on the creation of a national digital academy – a key pledge in the party’s 2021 Holyrood election manifesto.
Freedom of Information requests by the Scottish Conservatives and responses to written questions reveal that any plans for the academy are still at a “development” stage.
The SNP’s manifesto stated that a national digital academy would allow people to study Highers regardless of their age, where they live or where their school is located and promised to end the “postcode lottery” of subject choice.
However, in over two-and-a-half years since the election, the Scottish Government has confirmed that not a single penny has been put towards a national digital academy, and only four civil servants are currently working on the plans.
Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary, Liam Kerr, has claimed that this is “further proof” that education is not the top priority of the Scottish Government.
He added that the failure to get a national digital academy “off the ground” is the latest in a host of “broken promises” by SNP ministers in relation to Scottish education, following their failure to eradicate the poverty-related attainment gap and further delays in giving free laptops to all school pupils.
Mr Kerr said: “The SNP’s progress on creating a national digital academy is nothing short of pitiful.
“This was a flagship promise they made to voters ahead of the 2021 election, but they have failed to spend a single penny in two-and-a-half years.
“That is a total dereliction of duty and further proof that, despite their warm words, education is simply not the SNP’s top priority.”
He added: “For plans to still only be at a development stage shows a complete lack of urgency from successive SNP education secretaries.
“This failure to get a digital academy off the ground is just the latest in a litany of education-related failures from the SNP. They’ve failed miserably in eradicating the attainment gap in our schools and recently announced a further delay to their much-promised rollout of free laptops to every pupil.
“Jenny Gilruth must urgently explain why so few people are working on this key manifesto commitment and when plans for a National Digital Academy will finally come to fruition.”
Ms Gilruth said that the Scottish Government is “currently developing options for a national digital academy”.
She added: “Accordingly, specific formal progress reports have not been produced or published.
“There have been no costs incurred to date on the development of a national digital academy.
“As set out, (the) Scottish Government is currently developing options for a national digital academy.
“Once developed, these will include an estimate of future potential costs.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel