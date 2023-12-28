In a message posted on Facebook, the pub’s owner highlighted how difficult it had become to run the business because of the cost-of-living crisis, surging utility prices, and food and drink inflation in recent years.

But the “final straw” came on December 19 when, despite an intense lobbying push from the hospitality and tourism industries, the Scottish Government said it would not be providing the 75% relief from business rates that the retail, leisure, and hospitality sectors in England and Wales are benefiting from.

In a stinging attack on the ruling SNP-Scottish Greens administration, the owner of the Auld Hoose posted: “As a long-standing member of the SNP I find their current stance extremely disappointing. What would seem to be anti-business coalition with the Greens will put the final nail into the coffins of many small businesses such as mine.

“It is also worth pointing out that the UK has one of the highest VAT rates on hospitality in Europe.

“We already knew the UK Government doesn’t care hospitality, [it] seems the Scot Gov is worse.”

The Scottish Government had found itself in a difficult position at the Scottish Budget. With a reported deficit of £1.5 billion in the public finances, it had little room to manoeuvre as it sought to preserve investment in frontline services such as the NHS and pay for a freeze in council tax.

Its moves to support hospitality through providing 100% relief from business rates for outlets on the Scottish islands and maintaining the small business bonus scheme were welcomed, as was the decision to preserve the main poundage rate, however they fell short of what the sector felt was needed.

The closure of the Auld Hoose has shown it was no empty rhetoric when the trade warned that operators would descend into crisis because of the decision to not match England and Wales on business rates.