Electricity bosses are “very confident” that the remaining 750 properties in Scotland without power after Storm Gerrit will be reconnected on Friday.
Graeme Keddie, the director of corporate affairs at SSEN, said “hard work” by its staff has reconnected more than 45,000 properties who had lost power as a result of the latest storm to hit the UK.
High winds, heavy rain and snow damaged electricity networks in some parts of the country, but Mr Keddie said that by Friday morning there were 750 homes remaining without electricity, describing that as a “much improved picture”.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, he told how SSEN staff had “made a tremendous effort in restoring power to customers affected by Storm Gerrit, battling some very tough weather conditions”.
He said: “We have now restored power to over 45,000 homes and there are now 750 homes still to be connected. And we’re confident through the resource levels we have we can reconnect these customers throughout today.”
READ MORE: Hottest June, costliest storms. Scotland during the world's warmest year on record
He thanked those affected for their “ongoing patience” as the power firm makes its “final push” to restore electricity.
Storm Gerrit resulted in a “lot of localised faults” to the power network, Mr Geddie said, adding there were a “lot of points of multiple damage”.
This he said was “down to the ferocity of Storm Gerrit”, adding that wind speeds had been up to 10mph higher than had been forecast in some areas.
He insisted SSEN had been “well prepared” for this latest blast of wintry weather, but added that “we saw some wind speeds five to 10 miles per hour higher than predicted”.
Winds at Inverbervie, on the Aberdeenshire cost, reached 86mph during Storm Gerrit, he said – adding this was higher than the 78mph winds that hit the town during Storm Arwen in November 2021.
The latest storm was “more ferocious than forecast”, Mr Geddie stated.
But he stressed: “We’re very confident of getting all homes reconnected through the course of today. We’re got enough people and resource and we are absolutely committed in this final push.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here