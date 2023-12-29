Power company Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said it had restored supply to more than 46,000 properties that lost power due to the storm, with people in the north east and Shetland worst affected.

They said the remaining homes should be reconnected on Friday with welfare vans serving hot food and drink to affected customers from 9am.

Operations director Andy Smith said: “This has been a difficult couple of days for the communities affected and I’m grateful to them for their patience and support as our teams work extremely hard to restore power.”

ScotRail said many lines have been reopened but urged passengers to check for the latest information before travelling, a message echoed by LNER, Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway who suspensed or cancelled services due to damage or system faults.

Friday will see significant disruption for travellers wishing to travel on the London Euston and Watford Junction lines with services expected to be up and running by the end of the day.

The Met Office reported the worst of Storm Gerrit had passed with the last few days of 2023 forecast to be unsettled with strong winds, rain and even snow on higher ground.

Met Office chief forecaster Steven Ramsdale said: “Heavy rain will spread across all but the far north on Saturday, affecting similar areas previously affected by Storm Gerrit. However, this rainfall will be a step down from that seen during Storm Gerrit.”