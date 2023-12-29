BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has married her partner Steve in a “perfect and romantic and intimate wedding”, according to BBC News.
The TV star’s wedding took place on Wednesday in Buckinghamshire, and Kirkwood told the BBC: “It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy.”
Pictures shared of the couple on their big day by the BBC Breakfast X account show Kirkwood wearing a boat neckline satin dress, a classic design popularised by the Duchess of Sussex, and holding a bouquet of long-stemmed roses.
In May last year, Kirkwood revealed the couple were engaged on BBC Breakfast, saying she had had “absolutely no idea” Steve was going to propose.
She was congratulated on air about the engagement by her BBC Breakfast colleagues Sally Nugent and Jon Kay as she reported from the Chelsea Flower Show.
Congratulations Carol & Steve.— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) December 29, 2023
‘It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy’ @carolkirkwood
Best wishes from your #BBCBreakfast colleagues ❤️ 🎉 💒
Photos: Abi Chadwick pic.twitter.com/s73QIEFCvY
Asked by Kay if it had been a “formal, one-knee thing”, Kirkwood said: “Yes, it was, we went out for a picnic. I had absolutely no idea.
“The weather was glorious. We were sitting chatting, and then my other half was a wee bit nervous for some reason, which I didn’t know.
“And he was fumbling in his pocket and then out came a ring and I thought he was joking actually, I didn’t believe him to start with, but it was lovely.”
She added that it was “quite romantic” before telling her co-presenters: “You’re making me really embarrassed now.”
The Scottish presenter was a contestant in the 2015 series of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with Pasha Kovalev.
Kirkwood had not previously publicly named her long-time partner or his surname and, speaking while promoting her debut romantic novel titled Under A Greek Moon in 2021, she told the PA News agency: “He’s only a secret boyfriend because I never talk about him.
“I always feel that, through my job, I put myself in the public eye and am very happy, but my partner and my family and my friends haven’t, so I’m hugely respectful of their privacy.
“I just don’t talk about them, other than to say that my partner is drop-dead gorgeous, he’s funny, he makes me very happy.”
She added: “He gets up at quarter to three in the morning to make me a cup of tea before going to work – if that’s not romantic, I don’t know what is.”
Under A Greek Moon is about a Hollywood actress embroiled in a scandal who returns to the Greek island where she fell in love with an enigmatic tycoon.
Appearing as the cover star for Prima magazine’s February 2024 issue, she said it “will be nice to retire one day and focus on my writing” but at the moment she is embracing her dual jobs.
She told the publication: “At the moment, I have two careers running in parallel and they’re both full-time, so it’s time-consuming.
“But I also love both of them and, if you want something done, ask a busy person. I can’t imagine I’ll be doing the weather when I’m 90 though.”
She was previously married for 25 years to businessman Jimmy Kirkwood before they divorced.
