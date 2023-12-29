SPT said fares will increase by 5p for an adult Single journey (making it £1.60 using a Smartcard and £1.80 for a single-use ticket) and by 10p for an adult Return or Daily fare.

Adult Subway Season tickets will also increase with an adult seven-day ticket now £13.50 when bought online or £14.50 when bought in stations.

Meanwhile, the price for a 28-day season ticket will increase by £2 to £52 online or £56 in station; the six-month ticket will increase by £5 to £260 online or £275 in station; and the adult annual ticket will increase by £5 to £470 online or £490 in station.

Prices for Child Subway season tickets remain unchanged.

Park and Ride (including return Subway travel) prices will increase from £5.70 currently to £7.70 in the new year.

The price for short-term parking for 30mins will also increase from 60p to £1, while parking for one hour will increase £1.20 to £2; and for two hours from £2.70 to £3.

SPT said the Parking Only 28-day season ticket will no longer be available as it "focuses on Park-and-ride customers in support of our strategic objectives around sustainable travel".