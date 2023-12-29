Glasgow Subway fares are to increase for the first time since 2019, operator Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) has confirmed.
The price increases, which for most passengers will be around 3%, come into effect from Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
SPT said fares will increase by 5p for an adult Single journey (making it £1.60 using a Smartcard and £1.80 for a single-use ticket) and by 10p for an adult Return or Daily fare.
Adult Subway Season tickets will also increase with an adult seven-day ticket now £13.50 when bought online or £14.50 when bought in stations.
Meanwhile, the price for a 28-day season ticket will increase by £2 to £52 online or £56 in station; the six-month ticket will increase by £5 to £260 online or £275 in station; and the adult annual ticket will increase by £5 to £470 online or £490 in station.
Prices for Child Subway season tickets remain unchanged.
Park and Ride (including return Subway travel) prices will increase from £5.70 currently to £7.70 in the new year.
The price for short-term parking for 30mins will also increase from 60p to £1, while parking for one hour will increase £1.20 to £2; and for two hours from £2.70 to £3.
SPT said the Parking Only 28-day season ticket will no longer be available as it "focuses on Park-and-ride customers in support of our strategic objectives around sustainable travel".
