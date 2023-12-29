A yellow weather warning for rain and snow has been issued for most parts of Scotland for the weekend.
The warning comes into force at 8am on Saturday and remains in place for the duration of the day.
A period of sleet and snow, turning to rain, will bring some travel disruption, as well as a small chance of power cuts, The Met Office said.
A slight chance also exists that some rural communities could become cut off.
Snow accumulations are expected largely above 250 metres, where 5 to 10 cm may accumulate, while, at lower levels, mostly rain is expected with around 15-25 mm.
Some snow accumulations may also occur for a time over northwestern areas, with perhaps 1 to 3 cm in places, the Met Office said.
Meanwhile, there is a chance that some roads and railway lines may be flooded as snow turns to rain in the south and snow melts over high ground along with some heavy rain and saturated ground.
People are being advised to plan their journeys and check for road closures or delays to public transport, while drivers are reminded to make sure they have some essentials in their cars in the event of any delays such as warm clothing, food and water.
