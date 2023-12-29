Graeme Smith, of Smith and Clough, said: "We are delighted to announce the sale of the House O' Hill Hotel in Bargrennan on the edge of the Galloway Forest Park.

"Working closely on a joint agency basis with Barry McNeil of Cornerstone Business Agents a successful outcome was achieved for all involved."

Mr McNeil said he was "delighted to have been involved and jointly achieve a great outcome for our client".

The hotel information included: "House o’ Hill offers comfortable en-suite accommodation for visitors to the Galloway Forest Park."

It has “guest rooms appointed to a high standard and offering very comfortable accommodation” in an area of "outstanding natural beauty".

The hotel was sold for an undisclosed sum.

Colin Borland: Growth plans posted missing from Budget

Well, that’s that over for another year.

All the surprises are unwrapped – some looking less impressive now they’re out the box – and it’s already descended into brandy-fuelled acrimony, shouting, and people casting up long-forgotten offences from years back. Yes, there are only 360-odd taxpaying days left until the next Scottish Budget.