A small hotel inside a Scottish forest park has been sold.

Smith and Clough Business Associates and Cornerstone Business Agents jointly handled the sale of the House o’ Hill.

Graeme Smith, of Smith and Clough, said: "We are delighted to announce the sale of the House O' Hill Hotel in Bargrennan on the edge of the Galloway Forest Park.

"Working closely on a joint agency basis with Barry McNeil of Cornerstone Business Agents a successful outcome was achieved for all involved."

READ MORE: Scottish ferry firm underlines ambition to add new routes

Mr McNeil said he was "delighted to have been involved and jointly achieve a great outcome for our client".

The hotel information included: "House o’ Hill offers comfortable en-suite accommodation for visitors to the Galloway Forest Park."

It has “guest rooms appointed to a high standard and offering very comfortable accommodation” in an area of "outstanding natural beauty".

The hotel was sold for an undisclosed sum.

BUSINESS VOICES

Colin Borland: Growth plans posted missing from Budget

Well, that’s that over for another year.

All the surprises are unwrapped – some looking less impressive now they’re out the box – and it’s already descended into brandy-fuelled acrimony, shouting, and people casting up long-forgotten offences from years back. Yes, there are only 360-odd taxpaying days left until the next Scottish Budget.