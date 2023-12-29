Among those receiving the CBE are Professor Peter Hollingsworth, the Director of Science and Deputy Keeper of Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden, recognising his services to science, and Gayle Gorman, the former Chief Executive of Education Scotland for services to education and charity.

Former football player and manager Alex McLeish receives an OBE for services to charity, including his work with the Catherine McEwan Foundation which supports people with colitis and Crohn’s.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: "Those recognised in the New Year’s Honours list have made exceptional contributions to communities across Scotland and beyond. These Honours are particularly important in light of the ‘giving’ theme and it is clear that all of the worthy recipients have given so much.

“The service and dedication of these individuals – from the arts, education and sport to business, charity, community cohesion and science – has benefited people across communities and promoted Scotland around the world.

“I congratulate those members of Scotland’s blue-light services who have been awarded The King’s Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals. Our emergency services display incredible fortitude daily and deserve our continued appreciation for keeping people and communities across Scotland safe, every day of the year.”

Over 1,000 people are given an honour each year, and the Scottish recipients for 2024 are detailed below.

Scottish Honours list in full

Aberdeenshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Gayle Jean Margaret Gorman. Lately HM Chief Inspector and Chief Executive, Education Scotland. For services to Education and Charity. (Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor James Michael Olu N'Dow DL. Professor of Urological Surgery, University of Aberdeen. For services to Cancer and Urology, and to Voluntary Work. (Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Donald Murray Cruickshank. General Practitioner, Upper Deeside. For services to the Medical Profession and to the community of Braemar, Aberdeenshire. (Ballater, Aberdeenshire)

Penelope Evelyn Hall (Penelope Gravill). Speech and Language Therapist, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. For services to the Treatment of Skull Base Tumours and Facial Palsies. (Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Elaine Phyllis Paterson Barnwell. Fundraiser, Royal Marines Association - The Royal Marines Charity. For Charitable Services. (Ballater, Aberdeenshire)

Morag Linda Lightning. Vice Chair, Turriff and District Community Council. For services to the community in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Turriff, Aberdeenshire)

Alexander Ritchie. Trustee, New Deer Community Association and Founder Member, Buchan Heritage Society. For voluntary services to Cultural Heritage and to the community in North East Scotland. (Peterhead, Aberdeenshire)]

Angus

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Robert Christie. Head Coach, Scotland Paralympic Lawn Bowls Team. For services to Lawn Bowls. (Brechin, Angus)

Carole Patricia Richardson. Lately Chair, Rossie Young People's Trust. For services to Young People. (Montrose, Angus)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Margaret Rose Brown. National Standard Bearer, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans. (Forfar, Angus)

Argyll and Bute

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Robert Iain Wainwright. Founder, Doddie Aid. For voluntary and charitable services to the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation. (Isle of Coll, Argyll and Bute)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Denise Murdoch. Senior Operations Manager, Carr Gomm. For services to Older People in Argyll and Bute. (Ardrishaig, Argyll and Bute)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Sheena Stewart. Lately Warden, Chalmers Court Sheltered Housing Complex, Inverarary. For services to the community in Mid-Argyll. (Invarary, Argyll and Bute)

Ayrshire and Arran

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Professor Sir James Rufus McDonald FREng FRSE. President, Royal Academy of Engineering. For services to Engineering, to Education and to Energy. (Stewarton, Ayrshire and Arran)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Elizabeth Craig Ovens. Director, McCaskies Butchers. For services to Retail and to the Economy in Scotland. (Skelmorlie, Ayrshire and Arran)

Blair Parham. Director of Music and Principal Conductor, Scottish Fiddle Orchestra. For services to Scottish Music. (Troon, Ayrshire and Arran)

Christopher Jon Smith. Teacher of Mathematics, Grange Academy, Kilmarnock. For services to Mathematics Education and to the community in East Ayrshire. (Newmilns, Ayrshire and Arran)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

William Wright Glover Campbell. Captain, 1st Stewarton Boys' Brigade. For services to the community in Stewarton, East Ayrshire. (Stewarton, Ayrshire and Arran)

Roy Michael Claxton. Founder, Parkinson's Scottish Table Tennis Association. For services to People with Parkinson's Disease. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Shendl Hastings Harvey (Shendl Russell). Teacher and Dancer, Royal Scottish Official Board of Highland Dancing. For services to Dance. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Ian Watson Holland. Lately Chair and Trustee, Enable Ayr and District SCIO. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Ayr and Prestwick. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Jodie McFarlane. Detective Constable, Police Service of Scotland. For services to Children and Families in Ayrshire. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Robert Douglas McRae. Poppy Appeal Organiser (West), Poppyscotland. For services to Veterans. (Prestwick, Ayrshire and Arran)

Banffshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

David McCrorie Shearer Clark. School Support Officer, Aberdeenshire Council. For services to Education. (Banff, Banffshire)

Dumfries and Galloway

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Lisa Margaret Ritchie. Head of Infection Prevention and Control, NHS England. For services to Healthcare, particularly during Covid-19. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

David Corrie Calvert. President, Langholm Town Band. For services to the community in Langholm, Dumfries. (Langholm, Dumfries and Galloway)

Stuart Samuel Cossar. Investigation Manager,Police Service of Scotland. For services to the Investigation and to the Bereaved Families of the Lockerbie Air Disaster. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)

Anne Marie Coulter. Volunteer, Summerhill Community Centre. For services to the community in Dumfries. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)

Alasdair Cunningham Hendry. Senior Operations Manager, Forestry Commission. For services to Forestry and to Climate Change Mitigation. (Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway)

Dunbartonshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor William Cushley. Chair, Expert Committee on Pesticides. For services to the Regulation of Plant Protection Products. (Bishopbriggs, Dunbartonshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Permjit Gosal (Pam Gosal) MSP. Member of the Scottish Parliament for West Scotland. For services to Business, to Racial Equality and to Charity in Milton Keynes. (Dunbartonshire)

Professor Yvonne Perrie. Professor of Drug Delivery and Head, Institute for Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences. For services to Pharmaceutical Innovation and Regulation. (Dunbartonshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

William David Hutton. Founder, Campsie Accordion and Fiddle Club. For services to Music and to the community in Dunbartonshire. (Lennoxtown, Dunbartonshire)

Dundee

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Andrew McLauchlan Lothian. Founder and Director, Insights Learning and Development. For services to Personal and Professional Development. (Dundee, Dundee)

East Lothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Peter Michael Hollingsworth. Director of Science and Deputy Keeper, Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh. For services to Botanical Science. (Musselburgh, East Lothian)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

James Michael Duffy. Lately Child Protection Manager, Lothian and Borders Police and Police Service of Scotland. For services to Children. (Longniddry, East Lothian)

Neil Rankin Hutchison. Lately Engineer, Roche Diagnostics. For services to Laboratory Engineering. (Dunbar, East Lothian)

Jacqueline Penelope Suttie. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PTSD UK. For services to People with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. (Edinburgh, East Lothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Christopher Angus Jamieson. Special Inspector, British Transport Police (Scotland). For services to Policing. (North Berwick, East Lothian)

Edinburgh

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor Alexander McCall Smith CBE FRSE. Author and Academic. For services to Literature, to Academia and to Charity. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Kenneth Andrew Lyons Thomson. Lately Director General, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Angela Marie Leitch. Lately Chief Executive, Public Health Scotland. For services to Public Health in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Elizabeth Jane Smith MSP. Member of the Scottish Parliament for Mid Scotland and Fife. For services to Sport. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Andrew Robert James Anderson. Head, Maggie's Cancer Support Centre. For services to Cancer Support in the UK and Abroad. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Morag Deyes MBE. Artistic Director, Dance Base, Edinburgh. For services to Dance. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor Bienvenido Arturo Langa Ferreira. Consultant Psychiatrist, NHS Lanarkshire. For services to Vulnerable People in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Christine Mary Windmill. Honorary Vice-President, TennisScotland. For services to Tennis. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jessica Miriam Bryson Davidson. Senior Clinical Forensic Charge Nurse. For services to Forensic Nursing and to Victim Support in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Stephen Fischbacher. Founding Director, Fischy Music. For services to Mental Health and Well-Being. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Julie Grant. Deputy Director, News and Digital, Scottish Government. For services to Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Hazel Irvine. Sports Presenter, Honorary President, Enable Scotland. For services to Sport and to Charity. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Maria Victoria Rodriguez Lopez. Head of Partnerships, Scottish Government. For services to Minority Ethnic Communities in Scotland during Covid-19. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Elinor Muriel Middlemiss. Chef de Mission, Scotland Commonwealth Games Team. For services to Sport. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Suman Vohra. Vice Chair, Edinburgh Hindu Mandir and Cultural Centre. For services to the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Fife

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Kenneth John Falconer FRSE. Regius Professor of Mathematics, University of St Andrews. For services to Mathematics. (St Andrews, Fife)

Professor Andrew David Mark Pettegree FBA. Historian and Author. For services to Literature. (St Andrews, Fife)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal. Professor of Mathematics, University of St Andrews. For services to Education and Mathematics. (St Andrews, Fife)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Andrew David Arbuckle. Trustee and Fundraiser, Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution. For services to Farming and to the community in Fife. (Newburgh, Fife)

Susan Walker. Chief Commissioner, Girlguiding Scotland. For services to Young People. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Robert Smart Barnes. Pipe Major, Methil and District Pipe Band. For services to Young People and to the community in Levenmouth, Fife. (Methil, Fife)

John Minhinick. Lately Chair, Fife Branch, Parkinson's UK. For services to People with Parkinson's Disease in Fife. (Aberdour, Fife)

Robert Thomson Nellies. President, Falkland Cricket Club. For services to Cricket and to the community in Fife. (Cupar, Fife)

Sam David Young. For services to the community in Dunfermline. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Glasgow

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Gavin Halbert. Director, Cancer Research UK Formulation Unit, University of Strathclyde. For services to Cancer Treatment and Research. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Professor Mark Logan FRSE. Chief Entrepreneurial Adviser to the Scottish Government. For services to the Economy. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Alexander Reedijk. General Director, Scottish Opera. For services to the Performing Arts in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Louise Long. Chief Executive, Inverclyde Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in Inverclyde, Renfrewshire. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Roma Maguire. Professor of Digital Health and Care, University of Strathclyde. For services to Health Care Research. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Helen Ann Maitland. Lately National Director for Urgent and Unscheduled Care, Scottish Government. For services to NHS Scotland. (Bishopbriggs, Glasgow)

Gordon Stirling McIntyre. Founder and Chair, Hospitality Health. For services to the Tourism and Hospitality Industry in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Audrey Dempsey. Founder, Glasgow's No1 Baby and Family Support Service. For services to Families and Vulnerable People in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Robert Francis Fyfe. Chair and Director, Runway Theatre Company. For services to the Arts and to the community in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Highland

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

The Reverend Maureen Margaret Wilson. Member, NHS Highland Health and Social Care Chaplaincy Team. For services to Health and Wellbeing. (Nairn, Highland)

Inverness-shire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Robert Stewart Nicol. Lately Chief Executive, Inverness Chambers of Commerce. For services to the Economy of the Highlands of Scotland. (Inverness, Inverness-shire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Fiona Bennett Morrison. Lately Community Fund Manager, Scottish and Southern Electricity Renewables. For services to the community in the Scottish Highlands. (Beauly, Inverness-shire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Robert Coburn. Scottish Area Vice Chair, Royal Naval Association and Poppy Appeal Convenor. For voluntary service to Veterans and to the community in Inverness-shire (to be dated 27th November 2023). (Beauly, Inverness-shire)

Lanarkshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Alexandrina Henderson Farmer Jay OBE. Lately Chair, Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse. For services to the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse. (Lanarkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Graham Paterson. Lately Executive Director, City Building. For services to Equality and Inclusion in Construction. (Coatbridge, Lanarkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Sharon Elaine Kelly. Project Manager, Royston Youth Action. For services to Young People. (Airdrie, Lanarkshire)

Karen Eleanor Spiers. Senior Charge Nurse, NHS Lanarkshire. For services to Dementia Care in Hospital. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Alice Kerr Waite. Officer, Girls' Brigade. For services to Young People and to the community in Cambuslang, Lanarkshire. (Cambuslang, Lanarkshire)

Midlothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Claire Elizabeth Armstrong. Chief Executive Officer, Royal British Legion Scotland. For services to Veterans in Scotland. (Rosewell, Midlothian)

Moray

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Roy Henry Dennis MBE. Wildlife Conservationist. For services to Wildlife. (Forres, Moray)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

John Alexander MacKintosh. Fundraiser, Cancer Research UK. For voluntary services to Cancer Patients and to the community in Elgin. (Elgin, Moray)

Veronica Maclean. Patron, Moray Fundraising Group, Marie Curie. For voluntary services to Cancer Patients in Moray. (Elgin, Moray)

Orkney

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Annie Groat Scott. For services to the community in Westray, Orkney. (Westray, Orkney)

Perth and Kinross

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Michael Thomas Robinson. Chief Executive, Royal Scottish Geographical Society. For services to Climate Change Education. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Dr David Clark Watt. Chair, Fife College. For services to the Economy, to Sport and to Education. (Perth and Kinross)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Catriona Yvonne Fiona Campbell. UK&I Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, EY. For services to Technology and Innovation. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Andrew Colin MacDuff Liddell. Lately Charity Lawyer, Pitlochry. For services to Theatre and the Arts in Scotland. (Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross)

Hugh McAninch. Lately Regional Co-ordinator, The Compassionate Friends. For services to Bereaved Families in Scotland. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Allan Reid Young. Head of Instrumental Music, Perth and Kinross. For services to Music. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Elizabeth McDonald Kinnear. Volunteer, Guide Dogs Perth and District Branch. For services to Guide Dogs for the Blind in Perthshire. (Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross)

Renfrewshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Pauline Jean Howie OBE. Lately Chief Executive, Scottish Ambulance Service. For services to Emergency Health Care. (Erskine, Renfrewshire)

Catriona Mary Robertson Schmolke FREng. Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Five. For services to Engineering. (Giffnock, Renfrewshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Dipankar Datta. Chair, South Asia Voluntary Enterprise. For services to Charity. (Newton Mearns, Renfrewshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Joanna Esther Brown (Joanna Cram). Lately Chair, Scottish Osteopathic Society. For services to Musculoskeletal Healthcare in Scotland. (Renfrewshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Margaret Douglas Rae. Lately President, Renfrewshire Girlguiding. For services to Girlguiding in Scotland. (Kilmacolm, Renfrewshire)

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

THE ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

CVO

Baron Malcolm Ian Offord Of Garvel. lately Trustee, The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme. (Renfrewshire)

Ross and Cromarty

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Nicholas George Anthony Gardner. For charitable services in Scotland. (Achnasheen, Ross and Cromarty)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Dr Jill Mary Stoner. Chair, Cromarty Care Project. For services to the community in Cromarty, Ross and Cromarty. (Cromarty, Ross and Cromarty)

Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Sally-Ann Loudon. Lately Chief Executive, Convention of Scottish Local Authorities. For services to Local Government. (Galashiels, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Stuart William Hogg. For services to Rugby Union Football. (Hawick, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Stirling and Falkirk

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Catherine Elizabeth Magee. Chief Executive Officer, Dyslexia Scotland. For services to People with Dyslexia. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

David Clifford. Fundraiser, Macmillan Cancer Support. For services to Charitable Fundraising in Clackmannanshire. (Denny, Stirling and Falkirk)

Lorraine Sanda. Strategic Director of People, Clackmannanshire Council. For services to Children and Families. (Bannockburn, Stirling and Falkirk)

Tweeddale

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Shirley Denise Rogers. Director, Scottish Government. For services to Scottish Community Healthcare and to Major Events. (Peebles, Tweeddale)

West Lothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Andrew David Murphy. Lately Chief Operating Officer, John Lewis Partnership. For services to the British Retail Industry. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Keith Morton Armour. Fundraiser, Children's Hospices Across Scotland. For Charitable Services. (Livingston, West Lothian)

Western Isles

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Norman Alexander Macdonald. Lately Local Councillor, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. For services to the communities of Uig, Isle of Lewis and the Western Isles. (Isle of Lewis, Western Isles)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Malcolmina Mackay MacLeod. Social and Health Carer. For services to the community of North Uist, Scotland. (North Uist, Western Isles)

ALSO

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Alexander McLeish. For services to Charity. (London, London) – Born in Glasgow, footballer for Aberdeen, manager of Motherwell, Hibernian, Rangers and Scotland

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE AND OVERSEAS LIST

THE ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

LVO

Professor Paul Mealor. Music Advisor, Honours of Scotland Service.

Gavin Donald Reid. Music Advisor, Honours of Scotland Service.

SCOTTISH OFFICE

KING'S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Faroque Hussain. Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, Police Service of Scotland.

Carol McGuire. Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland.

Stephanie Rose. Police Constable, Police Service of Scotland.

SCOTTISH OFFICE

KING'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (KFSM)

David Gibson. Watch Commander, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Iain Morris. Acting Director, Asset Management, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

SCOTTISH OFFICE

KING'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (KAM)

Alistair MacDonald. Ambulance Care Assistant, Scottish Ambulance Service.