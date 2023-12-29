A former Scotland cricketer who is now an MSP has described becoming a CBE in the New Year Honours list as the “greatest privilege”.
Conservative Liz Smith said her royal recognition for services to sport was “completely unexpected”.
The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP received the honour more than two decades after making her debut for Scotland in the sport she is “passionate” about.
READ MORE: BBC flooded with complaints about Michelle Mone interview
Ms Smith won seven caps with the Scottish Ladies’ Cricket XI and is also a former president of the Scottish Women’s Cricket Association.
She no longer plays professionally but is still involved in the sport through coaching.
The MSP, who was elected to Holyrood in 2007, has also climbed all 282 Munros in Scotland and has taken part in several mountaineering expeditions to the Alps and the Himalayas.
READ MORE: Curtice: Yousaf nothing like as popular as Sturgeon as first minister
She said: “It is the greatest privilege to be honoured with a CBE for services to sport.
“It was completely unexpected, and I want to publicly thank those who nominated me.
“Sport has always been a very large part of my life but so too has working with so many wonderful volunteers who do so much to ensure sport is available to all, most especially at the grassroots. This honour reflects their dedication.”
Her Conservative colleague Pam Gosal, pictured below, meanwhile, is made an MBE for services to business and racial equality.
Elected as an MSP for West Scotland region in May 2021, she made history by becoming the first Indian Sikh MSP and one of the first women of colour in the Scottish Parliament.
She is working on increasing diversity within the Conservative Party, and is the co-founder and co-chair of the Scottish Conservative Friends of BAME group.
Prior to being elected, Ms Gosal helped run her family’s business after the sudden death of her father “thrust me into the business world as a teenager”.
Speaking about her MBE, she said: “It is the honour of my lifetime to be given this award from His Majesty the King.
“I never expected that someone from my background, after losing my father and big sister in my teenage years and leaving school without any qualifications, would be in this position today.
“I am very grateful to receive this award and proud to have my hard work recognised.
“Thank you to everyone who helped me to promote charities, support businesses, and improve racial equality.
“This award has given me even more motivation to continue my work and I look forward to helping more charities and businesses in 2024 and beyond.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here