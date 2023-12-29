The shop has become the UK's most awarded butcher and was named UK Butcher Shop of the Year in May by the Food Manufacture and Meat Trades Journal.

Ms Ovens, of Skelmorlie, North Ayrshire, still works more than 50 hours a week to ensure the business remains one of the finest in the retail butchery sector.

After hearing she would be recognised as an MBE, she said she felt a "mixture of surprise and delight".

She added: "It was also quite emotional, thinking about family members who are no longer with us who were very much part of this journey.

"I am sure my late mother Abigail, father Mearns and husband Tom will be looking down from above with great pride."

The business was established in 1935 by Mearns McCaskie.

She remembers her father showing her how to use butchery equipment in 1954, which she said makes her feel "rather old".

She added: "He always focused on supplying the highest quality meat and meat products and we have kept that ethos going over the past nearly 90 years."

Elsewhere, a university principal has said he is "deeply honoured" to be appointed to the most senior rank of the Order of the British Empire.

Professor Sir Jim McDonald, of the University of Strathclyde, has been appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours list, for services to engineering, education and energy.

It is the most senior rank of the Order of the British Empire, with fewer than 115 appointed in the last 60 years and only 27 in the 21st century.

Sir Jim became principal and vice-chancellor of the university in March 2009 following a long association with Strathclyde, studying his bachelor of science, masters and PhD degrees in the areas of electronic and electrical engineering, power systems and energy economics.

He worked in the electrical utility sector for seven years before returning to the university in 1984 as a lecturer in electrical engineering.

Sir Jim said: "I am deeply honoured to have been recognised by His Majesty in this way.

"It is a huge privilege to be principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Strathclyde and to hold the presidency of the Royal Academy of Engineering, one of the UK's national academies.”

Other academics at the university have also been recognised in the honours.

Professors Roma Maguire and Yvonne Perrie have been made MBEs and Gavin Halbert has been made an OBE for their work related to health and care and research.

Prof Maguire, director of the health and care futures initiative at Strathclyde, said she was "deeply honoured and humbled" by the appointment.

Prof Perrie is head of Strathclyde's Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences and she said she was "absolutely thrilled" to be recognised.

Prof Halbert is the director of the Cancer Research UK formulation unit in the Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences.

He said the recognition is "welcome", and he dedicated it to the cancer patients who volunteer for clinical trials the unit supports.

Former Scotland rugby captain, Stuart Hogg, was made an MBE for services to the sport.

Scotland's top try scorer made 100 appearances for the national side before retiring earlier this year, having played at two World Cups and British and Irish Lions tours.

Kenneth Thomson, until recently a director general at the Scottish Government, is made a Companion of the Order of the Bath for public service.

Officials said 109 people in Scotland have been awarded honours.

Among those recognised for their charity work is Keith Armour, 46, from Livingston, West Lothian, who, following a fundraising drive, donated gifts at a children's hospice dressed in Star Wars costumes along with volunteers.

He then set up the Capital Sci-Fi Con and has since raised around £360,000 for Children's Hospices Across Scotland.

He said being awarded a British Empire Medal is "just unbelievable".

Figures from the worlds of opera and pantomime and a beloved writer are among those from the arts in Scotland who have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Alex Reedijk, general director of Scottish Opera, becomes an OBE for services to the performing arts in Scotland.

Robert Fyfe, honorary president of Runway Theatre Company, receives a Medal of the Order of the British Empire for services to the arts and to the community in Glasgow.

Mr Reedijk is the longest serving general director in the history of Scottish Opera, having joined the company in 2006.

He took up the role following four years at the helm of the NBR New Zealand Opera and has worked for many opera companies and festivals around the world.

During his time with Scottish Opera he has toured productions, both large and on smaller scale, the length and breadth of the country, bringing live opera to local venues as well as bigger city-based theatres to open up access to opera.

Whilst recognising the importance of presenting popular titles, he has also been adventurous with new compositions.

This has included the commissioning the 15-minute chamber operas, Operas Made in Scotland, by composers including Craig Armstrong and Stuart MacRae and writers including Sir Ian Rankin, Sir Alexander and Louise Welsh as librettists.

Mr Reedijk said: "I have been so lucky to have been part of the rich cultural life in Scotland over the past 35 years, principally with Scottish Opera as its general director since 2006 but also as part of the team at Assembly Theatre in the Edinburgh Festival, Mayfest, and more recently with the Citizens Theatre and the Beacon Arts Centre.

"Success in any field of endeavour but especially the arts require three key ingredients: very hard graft, passion and being able to work with amazing people who are all equally determined, talented and creative every day. Many thanks to you all."

Scottish Opera said Mr Reedijk has also helped the company remain a "trailblazer" in community arts engagement with programmes including its Primary Schools Tour, which during his tenure has so far reached more than 250,000 children in the arts across all 32 Scottish local authority areas.

He has also overseen an array of new initiatives for young people, and for people living with dementia, including what is said to be the world's first dementia friendly opera performances in 2016.

Mr Fyfe, who lives in Glasgow, retired this year after 40 years with Runway Theatre Company, 27 of them as chairman and director.

Originally called the Glasgow Airport Drama Club, the amateur dramatics company, now based in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, has been running for more than 50 years and performs traditional pantomimes and "rare, new and lesser known musicals".

Mr Fyfe said: "I am honoured to receive this award for my involvement in amateur theatre, particularly with Runway Theatre Company.

"It has been a joy over the years to combine my passion for the arts while helping to raise funds for causes close to my heart.

"This recognition reflects the collaborative efforts of a dedicated community of volunteers."

Other people from the arts recognised include Morag Deyes, former artistic director of Dance Base in Edinburgh, who becomes an OBE for services to dance.

Blair Parham, director of music and principal conductor of the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, becomes an MBE for services to Scottish music.