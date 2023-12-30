A business leader has challenged the Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison over a "binary choice" argument over cash allocation decisions.
It comes as one pub owner and longstanding SNP member said the Scottish Government policy stance was "extremely disappointing" and is a threat to businesses’ survival, devastating companies that are part of the backbone of the economy.
Colin Borland, director of devolved nations for the Federation of Small Businesses, writes in his Herald Business Voices column this week that "when the Finance Secretary told MSPs that ‘if I spent every penny of consequentials on business relief and tax cuts, that would mean making a real-terms cut to our NHS and other vital public services’ it’s not really the whole picture".
He highlights the risks of neglecting growth, and also writes: "It’s not a binary choice between a competitive business environment and shutting a hospital. There are many, many other options open or moves that could have been considered."
Mr Borland adds that "with choices, we also need to recognise the costs and risks of not acting", saying: "Even in the teeth of some of the toughest conditions we’ve faced in many years, Scotland’s small businesses still employ over 900,000 people and turnover £82bn.
"That’s a lot of mortgages paid, revenues generated and services delivered."
The owner of the Auld Hoose in Edinburgh cited the decision by the SNP and Green administration not to pass on a similar 75% business rates relief package that had been kept south of the Border and which was funded by the UK Government among other pressures.
"What would seem to be an anti-business coalition with the Greens will put the final nail into the coffins of many small businesses such as mine," the publican said on social media.
Deputy business editor Scott Wright opines that "warnings over Scottish pub closures ring true" in Business Insight.
"The festive season may still be in full swing. But the party is already over for one Scottish pub," he writes.
He says the pub’s owner highlighted how difficult it had become to run the business because of the cost of living crisis, surging utility prices, and food and drink inflation as it closed "until further notice".
Business editor Ian McConnell writes in his Called to Account column that "amid all the sound and fury, what seemed to get a bit lost was that big parts of what the business community asked for were delivered".
In his list, he points to Ms Robison saying: "The number one ask we’ve heard on NDR (non-domestic rates) [has] been calls to freeze the poundage.”
"I am therefore happy to announce that we will freeze the poundage on the basic property rate, protecting businesses with a rateable value up to and including £51,000 from the impact of inflation by freezing the poundage."
Ian also highlights the small business bonus scheme that Ms Robison said "ensures that 100,000 properties are taken out of rates altogether".
The Scottish Government said it "will continue to do all it can to support businesses", adding that the basic property rate on those with rateable values up to £51,000 will be frozen, the small business bonus scheme will be maintained and 100% rates relief will also be available for island hospitality businesses.
Elsewhere this week, business correspondent Kristy Dorsey takes a look back at the business year, which has brought highs for some and lows for others as turbulent times continue.
