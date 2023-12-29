Among them was singer Dame Shirley Bassey, who has sold more than 135 million records, who has been made Companion of Honour for her services to music.

She becomes just the 64th living member of the order, which can only have 65 members at any one time.

Dame Shirley, who was born and grew up in Tiger Bay in Cardiff, told the PA news agency: “My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled.”

Dame Shirley Bassey (Image: PA)

While Ridley Scott, director of Gladiator, Alien, and Napoleon, has been made a Knight Grand Cross, upgrading his knighthood.

Also named on the list was actress Emilia Clarke, best known for playing Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, who received an MBE for services to people with brain injury for her charity Same You.

Clarke was honoured alongside her mother Jenny as co-founders of the charity they established after she survived two brain haemorrhages.

The actress told the PA news agency the honour was “remarkable” and felt it was “life-enhancing and magical” to see her mother, who has also had surgery to remove a brain aneurysm, also recognised for the work.

Romance novelist Jilly Cooper received a Damehood in the Honours, while Scottish author Alexander McCall Smith was knighted.

Sir Alexander said he was "very touched" by the honour and said it gave him great pleasure to know his books had been appreciated.

He said: "This is very kind of them and I feel most honoured. Writing the books has given me great pleasure over the years and if they have been appreciated, then I am delighted."

Paul Hollywood, known for his hard-won handshake on the Great British Bake Off, was recognised with an MBE for services to baking and broadcasting.

Emilia Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones (Image: PA)

And JD Wetherspoon pub chain founder Tim Martin has been made a Knight Bachelor for services to hospitality and culture.

In music, radio DJ Steve Wright has been honoured with an MBE for services to radio, while singer Leona Lewis has been made an OBE for services to music and charity.

Sky Sports broadcaster Jeff Stelling has received an MBE for services to sport, broadcast, and to charity.

And in politics, former Chancellor Sajid Javid was made a Knight Bachelor for political and public service.