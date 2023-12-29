With a career spanning more than three decades, Mr Logan is also a professor of computing science at the University of Glasgow, senior enterprise fellow at the University of Strathclyde, and in 20220 was admitted as a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh for his contribution to Scotland’s technology industry.

He is credited with playing a pivotal role in the growth of Edinburgh-based Skyscanner, which was founded by Gareth Williams, Bonamy Grimes, and Barry Smith in 2003 and ultimately sold to Chinese travel management group Ctrip for £1.4 billion in November 2016.

Elsewhere in the New Year Honours, Stewart Nicol, the former chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, was awarded the OBE for services to the economy of the Highlands of Scotland.

There were also OBEs for Graham Paterson, lately executive director of City Building, for services to equality and inclusion in construction, and for Andrew Murphy, former chief operating officer of the John Lewis Partnership, for services to the British retail industry.

Elizabeth Ovens, director of McCaskie’s, the Wemyss Bay family butcher, received an MBE for services to retail and to the economy in Scotland.

Gordon McIntyre, founder and chair of Hospitality Health and long-standing senior figure at City of Glasgow College, was awarded the MBE for services to the tourism and hospitality industry in Scotland, and the same honour was received by Andrew Arbuckle, trustee and fundraiser for the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution for services to farming and the community in Fife.

Catriona Campbell, UK and Ireland chief technology and innovation officer at accountancy giant EY, was given an MBE for services to technology and innovation.

Meanwhile, Tim Martin, founder and chairman of pub giant JD Wetherspoon, has been knighted amid reports a UK Government minister pushed for his nomination to reward his Brexit campaigning.

Sir Tim, who was knighted for services to hospitality and culture, said: "I'd like to think that (the knighthood) is not for my rarely disclosed political views - I hope it is for what it says on the tin."