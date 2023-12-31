Police Scotland has been hit by a 40% increase in officers and staff being absent due to mental health problems.
Almost 90,000 days were lost to the service in the past 12 months as a result of the problem, official data has revealed.
The figures, obtained from Police Scotland by the Scottish Liberal Democrats through
freedom of information legislation, found:
• 337,525 police officer and staff days lost to psychological disorders since April 2019.
READ MORE: Yousaf confident of SNP general election win in Scotland
• An increase in the number of working days lost due to psychological disorders for police officers, from 43,413 in 2019/20 to 61,969 in the twelve months to September 2023.
• An increase in the number of working days lost due to psychological disorders for police staff from 20,384 in 2019/20 to 26,771 in the twelve months to September 2023.
• A snapshot of the situation found that on 30 September 2023, there were 202 police officers and 94 staff absent under the absence category ‘Psychological Disorders’ and categorised as a long-term absence. Of these, 134 police officers and 54 staff were related to stress.
READ MORE: Long read: SNP woes and Tory strife aid Labour revival
The Lib Dems justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: “These figures show the toll that mental ill health is taking on the police service.
"At any given time, dozens of experienced officers and staff are unavailable because they have had to step back for the sake of their health.
“Police officers are often the ones to assist us in our moments of greatest need, yet the
Scottish Government has hung officers and staff out to dry when it comes to providing them
with the support they need to manage their own mental health.
“As a result of SNP budget cuts, the police are clearly preparing for a future in which they
have fewer officers to keep the public safe. That will mean even more pressure on the
officers and staff who remain."
He added: “Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see many more mental health staff working alongside the police, mental health first aiders supporting colleagues and annual staff surveys to
identify issues quickly and provide support wherever it is needed.”
A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We welcome the Chief Constable’s commitment to the wellbeing of officers and staff and we continue to support Police Scotland initiatives in this area.
“Officers and staff can access services to care for their physical and mental health through Police Scotland’s Your Wellbeing Matters and their network of ‘Wellbeing Champions’.
“There are 379 more police officers than in 2007 and Scotland continues to have more officers per head of population than England and Wales.
"Our draft Budget investment of £1.55 billion in policing in 2024-25 – an increase of £92.7 million – will support frontline services and allow Police Scotland to restart officer recruitment for the year ahead.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel