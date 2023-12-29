Western Ferries, the private company which operates the short crossing between Gourock and Dunoon, publishes its annual accounts at this time of year and it offers the ideal opportunity to hear the perspective of its long-standing managing director Gordon Ross on the big issues of the day.

As reported in The Herald today, the firm produced another set of results for the year ended March 31, albeit profits were dented by the surging price of fuel, and Mr Ross was again eager to emphasise Western’s desire to apply its model to other routes on the west coast.

“We have a working business model that is appreciated by our customers and our communities,” he told The Herald. “We provide frequency, resilience, reliability at no cost to the taxpayer. It is a constant frustration that we can’t take that business model on to other routes and to other communities where the current level of service is restricting demand.

“We continue to look for other opportunities with a degree of enthusiasm and passion.”

There would be no shortage of voices who would oppose the introduction of further private sector involvement in the operation of the lifeline ferry service. Indeed, the problems which have beset the UK rail franchising system in recent years would doubtless be cited by those who would be against this course of action.

However, as the CalMac operation continues to struggle with capacity issues, ageing vessels, and the vagaries of the Scottish weather, there will be plenty of people who think it’s time the Clyde and Hebrides network is supported by additional capacity from another source.

Especially given that the controversial project to deliver two new vessels for the Ardrossan to Brodick route continues to be blighted by cost overruns and delays.