Revellers keen to ring in the New Year in Edinburgh have been advised to wrap up warm — but the worst of the winter weather looks set to miss Scotland.

The Met Office has said that Edinburgh will be cloudy but is expected to remain dry on Sunday evening for Hogmanay celebrations.

A similar picture has been predicted across Scotland tonight. The borders and central belt regions will experience primarily dry conditions, with brighter morning spells.

READ MORE: How Scotland became the home of Hogmanay

Winds are expected to ease, becoming light and variable. Dumfries and Galloway will experience showers.

However, England is likely to experience erratic weather conditions with the worst conditions expected in London.

People ringing in the bells in the Uk's capital should expect strong winds, although it is expected to stay dry and around 8C.

READ MORE: Scotland really is the weirdest place at New Year...

Showers are possible across much of the country throughout the evening

Scattered, blustery showers are expected to develop throughout the day, possibly thundery along southern coasts, but some brighter spells are possible between showers.

The temperatures around southern Scotland will become increasingly unsettled, with showers merging into more extended periods of rain and hill snow at times.

Winds, however, will remain mainly light.