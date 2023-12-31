A similar picture has been predicted across Scotland tonight. The borders and central belt regions will experience primarily dry conditions, with brighter morning spells.

READ MORE: How Scotland became the home of Hogmanay

Winds are expected to ease, becoming light and variable. Dumfries and Galloway will experience showers.

Do your plans for seeing in 2024 involve being outside? Here is the current forecast for midnight on New Year's Day 🎆 pic.twitter.com/42oq4aW52m — Met Office (@metoffice) December 30, 2023

However, England is likely to experience erratic weather conditions with the worst conditions expected in London.

People ringing in the bells in the Uk's capital should expect strong winds, although it is expected to stay dry and around 8C.

READ MORE: Scotland really is the weirdest place at New Year...

Showers are possible across much of the country throughout the evening

Scattered, blustery showers are expected to develop throughout the day, possibly thundery along southern coasts, but some brighter spells are possible between showers.

New Year's Eve will start bright in places, but there will be plenty of showers around, with the overnight rain still clearing eastern areas Winds will still be brisk along the south coast and also across the Northern Isles where it will be rather wet throughout the morning pic.twitter.com/aaraNp9rcg — Met Office (@metoffice) December 30, 2023

The temperatures around southern Scotland will become increasingly unsettled, with showers merging into more extended periods of rain and hill snow at times.

Winds, however, will remain mainly light.