He writes that Dunoon-based Western Ferries (Clyde) reported that while turnover increased to £9.63m from £8.98m a pre-tax profit of £2m for the year ended March 31, down from £2.5m the previous year.

His comments came after the Scottish Government declared in November that its preferred option would be to directly award Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) the contract for running the lifeline services on the west coast when the current deal expires in September 2024

Gordon Ross, the firm's managing director, said: "We have a working business model that is appreciated by our customers and our communities. We provide frequency, resilience, reliability at no cost to the taxpayer. It is a constant frustration that we can’t take that business model on to other routes and to other communities where the current level of service is restricting demand."

Glasgow city centre and Sauchiehall Street challenge flagged

People are not going to “leap for joy” at what they see on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive has declared, while highlighting the scale of the challenges in filling disused city centre spaces.

Mr Patrick believes the Scottish Government's rent controls have brought challenges in securing build-to-rent housing developments for Glasgow

Stuart Patrick underlined the particular difficulties facing Glasgow as a result of it suffering the slowest return to offices of any city in the UK. He flagged Glasgow City Council’s refusal of planning permission for a proposed student accommodation development by Fusion Students at the site of the former Marks & Spencer store on Sauchiehall Street as his biggest disappointment of the year.

Mr Patrick believes the Scottish Government’s rent controls have brought challenges in securing build-to-rent housing developments for Glasgow.

Scottish property expert reveals 'surge of interest' in homes market

A Scottish property expert has said the market is experiencing an "encouraging surge of interest" ahead of a potentially positive year.

Corum, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, has marketed around 2,000 homes this year, and the company is set to exceed its ambitious target for the year by closing property sales of more than £750m

It is claimed that the 2024 homes market holds "considerable promise", driven by robust buyer demand and some alleviation of inflation, setting a positive tone for the upcoming year. Veteran estate agent John Kelly, who established Glasgow-based specialist estate agency Corum 20 years ago, said he believes buyer and seller confidence will increase in an exclusive interview for The Herald.

Powering up the profits

UK energy watchdog Ofgem has proposed lifting the household price cap from April of next year to help suppliers recover almost £3 billion from customers who can’t pay their bills, but there was little evidence of these record bad debts weighing on the financial performance of gas and electricity companies in 2023.

Centrica, the owner of Scottish Gas and British Gas, posted record annual profits

Tough times for London equity markets

Tui also said that it is considering delisting from the FTSE 250 index in favour of Germany’s equivalent MDax in yet another blow to the London Stock Exchange’s reputation as a global financial centre. The UK bourse has lost some of its lustre after FTSE 100 giants Ferguson and CRH moved their primary listings from London to the US.