The band’s set will be punctuated by fireworks from Edinburgh Castle at midnight, marking the start of 2024.

READ MORE: Scotland really is the weirdest place at New Year...

Al Thomson co-director of Unique Assembly – which organises Edinburgh’s four-day Hogmanay celebrations on behalf of the city council – said: “We’re in for one hell of a party now!

“Fifty thousand people in the streets of Edinburgh enjoying good music, good company and one of the best fireworks displays in the world – there’s no better way to start the New Year.”

The celebrations started on Friday evening when the traditional torchlight parade trailed through the streets of the capital’s Old Town.

Cammy Day, leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I’m sure I speak for the whole city when I say how excited I am for the 30th anniversary edition of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.

“From the incredible torchlight procession through to Pulp seeing us into 2024, and so much more, we’re really fortunate to have such excellent events on offer for our residents and visitors.”

READ MORE: How Scotland became the home of Hogmanay

He added: “Not only is Hogmanay an Edinburgh institution but it is also a major contributor to our city’s economy, providing jobs and commercial opportunities for our local residents and businesses.

“This is a time where we can celebrate the best of our city as one year closes and look ahead with pride and positivity to the next.

“I want to thank the organisers, our partners and, of course, council colleagues who have worked tirelessly on this event and will continue to in the coming days.

“I wish everyone in the capital a fantastic Hogmanay and a very happy new year.”