Tens of thousands of Hogmanay revellers are expected in Edinburgh to see in the New Year – with organisers of the Scottish capital’s famous street party confirming the event has now sold out.
Unique Assembly said all tickets had been sold for both that event and the Concert in the Gardens, which will be headlined by Britpop stars Pulp.
The band’s set will be punctuated by fireworks from Edinburgh Castle at midnight, marking the start of 2024.
Al Thomson co-director of Unique Assembly – which organises Edinburgh’s four-day Hogmanay celebrations on behalf of the city council – said: “We’re in for one hell of a party now!
“Fifty thousand people in the streets of Edinburgh enjoying good music, good company and one of the best fireworks displays in the world – there’s no better way to start the New Year.”
The celebrations started on Friday evening when the traditional torchlight parade trailed through the streets of the capital’s Old Town.
Cammy Day, leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I’m sure I speak for the whole city when I say how excited I am for the 30th anniversary edition of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.
“From the incredible torchlight procession through to Pulp seeing us into 2024, and so much more, we’re really fortunate to have such excellent events on offer for our residents and visitors.”
He added: “Not only is Hogmanay an Edinburgh institution but it is also a major contributor to our city’s economy, providing jobs and commercial opportunities for our local residents and businesses.
“This is a time where we can celebrate the best of our city as one year closes and look ahead with pride and positivity to the next.
“I want to thank the organisers, our partners and, of course, council colleagues who have worked tirelessly on this event and will continue to in the coming days.
“I wish everyone in the capital a fantastic Hogmanay and a very happy new year.”
