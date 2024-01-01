The cabinet advanced smoking and alcohol reforms, dealt with a strike at Grangemouth refinery, faced a prison overcrowding crisis and struggled with their local income tax plans.

The fledgling SNP government also celebrated its first 12 months in office and worked on the National Conversation, a prelude to later debates on independence.

Members of the public will be able to view the files free of charge from Wednesday, when they will be made available online by National Records of Scotland after 15 years of secrecy.

George Adam, the SNP Minister for Parliamentary Business, said: “These Cabinet records are a valuable insight into both the workings of the Scottish Government and the issues of the day for historians, journalists and the general public.

“This is part of our continued commitment to releasing records and I am pleased NRS is again making them available to view and download free of charge.”

Janet Egdell, Chief Executive of NRS, added: “The annual opening of the Scottish Cabinet records is a great opportunity for the public to learn more about how we were governed in the recent past.

“Discussions in 2008 covered a wide range of important topics, including the global financial crisis, investment in education, prisons and the role of juries in criminal trials.

“They also included the ‘National Conversation’ – a consultation exercise on the powers of the devolved administration and the possibility of Scottish independence.

“These records are published as part of our commitment to making more of our collections accessible online via our research website ScotlandsPeople.”