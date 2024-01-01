Revellers watched in delight as Edinburgh's Hogmanay firework display signalled the start of 2024.
Earlier in the evening musicians hyped the crowd up for an evening of entertainment.
Thousands of people attended the sold out Princes Garden Street Party and Concert in the Gardens in what mark's the festival's 30th anniversary.
The event, organised by UniqueAssembly and City of Edinburgh Council, saw headliners Pulp take to the stage ahead of the fireworks. The group has not played in the city in 20 years.
Read more: How Scotland became the home of Hogmanay
Ahead of the main display, there were some small firework displays between different musical sets, much to the applause of the hyped-up crowd.
Commenting on the news of a sell-out, Al Thomson, co-director of UniqueAssembly, said: "Fifty thousand people in the streets of Edinburgh enjoying good music, good company, and one of the best fireworks displays in the world - there's no better way to start the new year.
"We started things off right with the Torchlight Procession on Friday, where we saw 20,000 people come together to shine a light on homelessness, raising money for our charity partner Social Bite; and this is just the perfect end to the year and the best way to celebrate 30 years of Edinburgh's Hogmanay."
Thousands of revellers started 2024 with a bang as fireworks and drones lit up the sky over London and told the world the city is "A Place for Everyone".
After the bongs of Big Ben sounded midnight, "London: A Place for Everyone" was written high above the crowds as the unity-themed display welcomed the new year.
The display marked the King's coronation year and also used Charles' quote to mark the 75th anniversary of the Windrush crossing in which he said the new arrivals "collectively enrich the fabric of our national life".
There were repeated references to London's diversity and inclusivity, with the capital telling the world everyone is welcome in a city where people can be themselves.
The show, designed by the Cambridgeshire-based pyrotechnics firm Titanium Fireworks, boasted more than 12,000 fireworks.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here