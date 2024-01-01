Thousands watched the Edinburgh fireworks display (Image: PA)

The event, organised by UniqueAssembly and City of Edinburgh Council, saw headliners Pulp take to the stage ahead of the fireworks. The group has not played in the city in 20 years.

Ahead of the main display, there were some small firework displays between different musical sets, much to the applause of the hyped-up crowd.

Edinburgh welcomed in 2024 in style (Image: PA)

Commenting on the news of a sell-out, Al Thomson, co-director of UniqueAssembly, said: "Fifty thousand people in the streets of Edinburgh enjoying good music, good company, and one of the best fireworks displays in the world - there's no better way to start the new year.

"We started things off right with the Torchlight Procession on Friday, where we saw 20,000 people come together to shine a light on homelessness, raising money for our charity partner Social Bite; and this is just the perfect end to the year and the best way to celebrate 30 years of Edinburgh's Hogmanay."

Thousands of revellers started 2024 with a bang as fireworks and drones lit up the sky over London and told the world the city is "A Place for Everyone".

After the bongs of Big Ben sounded midnight, "London: A Place for Everyone" was written high above the crowds as the unity-themed display welcomed the new year.

London fireworks display. Photo PA. (Image: PA)

The display marked the King's coronation year and also used Charles' quote to mark the 75th anniversary of the Windrush crossing in which he said the new arrivals "collectively enrich the fabric of our national life".

There were repeated references to London's diversity and inclusivity, with the capital telling the world everyone is welcome in a city where people can be themselves.

The show, designed by the Cambridgeshire-based pyrotechnics firm Titanium Fireworks, boasted more than 12,000 fireworks.