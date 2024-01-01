These are some of the stunning images showing the world welcoming in 2024.

Sydney's skyline is transformed by its famous New Year fireworks display, which lights up the harbour bridge every year at midnight.

To hail the start of 2024, the city put up around 36,000 shooting effects, 13,000 aerial shells and more than 75,000 pyrotechnic effects after the clock struck midnight.

The Herald: Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour as New Year's Eve celebrations get underway in Sydney, (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP)

The Herald: Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle and the Balmoral Clock during the street party for Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh in this picture by Jane Barlow of the Press Association.  

The Herald: University students from Japan celebrate during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh.

Picture also by Jane Barlow of the PA.

The Herald: Yet more fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations in this photograph taken by Victoria Jones of the PA.

The Herald:

Across the pond, revellers stand in Times Square during the famous New Year's Eve celebration.

Photo by AP Photo and Yuki Iwamura.

The Herald: Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during the New Year's Eve celebration, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili).

The Herald: A light show is projected on the Arc de Triomphe during New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris. Picture: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

The Herald: Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during New Year's celebrations in Athens. Picture: AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis

The Herald: Fireworks explode in the sky above the Maschsee and the New Town Hall to ring in the new year in Hanover. Picture: Michael Matthey/dpa via AP

The Herald: Visitors from Spain ahead of Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Herald: People celebrate New Year's at a promenade in Mumbai, India. Picture: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool. 

The Herald: Revellers prepare for a countdown to the new year in Beijing Picture: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

The Herald: People gather near Red Square with the St Basil's Cathedral, right, and the Spasskaya Tower, left, in the background, to celebrate the new year after midnight in Moscow Picture: AP Photo/Marina Lystseva. 

 

 