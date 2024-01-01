To hail the start of 2024, the city put up around 36,000 shooting effects, 13,000 aerial shells and more than 75,000 pyrotechnic effects after the clock struck midnight.

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour as New Year's Eve celebrations get underway in Sydney, (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP)

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle and the Balmoral Clock during the street party for Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh in this picture by Jane Barlow of the Press Association.

University students from Japan celebrate during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh.

Picture also by Jane Barlow of the PA.

Yet more fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations in this photograph taken by Victoria Jones of the PA.

Across the pond, revellers stand in Times Square during the famous New Year's Eve celebration.

Photo by AP Photo and Yuki Iwamura.

Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during the New Year's Eve celebration, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili).

A light show is projected on the Arc de Triomphe during New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris. Picture: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during New Year's celebrations in Athens. Picture: AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis

Fireworks explode in the sky above the Maschsee and the New Town Hall to ring in the new year in Hanover. Picture: Michael Matthey/dpa via AP

Visitors from Spain ahead of Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

People celebrate New Year's at a promenade in Mumbai, India. Picture: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool.

Revellers prepare for a countdown to the new year in Beijing Picture: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

People gather near Red Square with the St Basil's Cathedral, right, and the Spasskaya Tower, left, in the background, to celebrate the new year after midnight in Moscow Picture: AP Photo/Marina Lystseva.