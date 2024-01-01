She and her husband Hugh Macgregor, from the city centre, are looking forward to settling into their new life with their firstborn.

The 33-year-old mum said: "We are very excited. He was due on Boxing Day so it's actually quite funny that he was born on New Year's Day.

"We are just getting to know him. All the staff have been lovely and gave us a wee hamper of presents.

"He's doing really well, he is very alert and interested in what is going on around him. He's enjoying taking in the new world that he found himself in."

The baby was 8lb 1oz and was born without any complications. As soon as the parents looked at him, they knew Lewis would be the perfect name for him.

Kirsty added: "We are looking forward to having our family meet him. It's a nice time of the year around the festive period, there are relatives all around so it's a good time to show him off to everyone and be together.

"He is the first grandson on my family's side so he is so special."

The first Scottish baby of 2024 is thought to be Henry George Buchanan, who was born at an NHS Fife hospital at 12.02am to delighted parents Jamie and Andrew.

Meanwhile, at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Bonnie-May Presslie arrived at 12.06am, weighing 7lb 6oz, to parents Chelsea and Nathan, from Hatton.

Bonnie-May's sisters Skye, nine, and Amelia-Lilly, six, are said to be looking forward to meeting the new arrival.

At the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, a boy named Chidubem Adriel Elechi was born at 1.31am to parents Grace and Chibueze.

Several hours later at 4.18am, Wishe Holmes and her partner Ewan Stevenson, both 19, also welcomed a son named Karson at the Aberdeen hospital.

Forest Young was the first baby of the year at the Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary.

Born at 4.32am and weighing 8lb 14oz, his parents Kayleigh and Craig Young, both 26, have shared their joy.

Mr Young said: "It is a lovely start to the new year and we are both delighted.

"Kayleigh is obviously a bit tired, but she and Forest are doing really well. We like being outdoors and we wanted to give Forest a name that meant something to us."