It signalled the start of Doddie Aid, the five-week virtual mass participation event to raise funds for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

Founded by Scotland captain Rob Wainwright in 2020, Doddie Aid is the foundation's biggest fundraiser and has so far raised more than £4 million for motor neurone disease research.

Now, British and Irish Lion Zander Fagerson is calling on people across the UK to help make this year’s Doddie Aid the biggest yet.

International rugby star Zander Fagerson during the Dook for Doddie (Image: My Name'5 Doddie Foundation)

The Glasgow Warriors prop said: “This was the perfect way to create accountability around your New Year’s resolution while supporting an incredible cause.

"Every mile counts — it doesn’t have to be in freezing water. You can walk, run, jump, hop, row, ski, skip, cycle or anything you want.

“The rugby community has been behind Doddie since day one, but this event has taken on a life of its own and become a movement because the big man touched so many people.

"It’s part of his legacy that each year thousands get active to pick up the baton and carry on his mission to end MND.”

All money raised will be invested in research projects searching for effective treatments and one day a cure for MND.

Participants sign up using the Doddie Aid app and choose one of six districts to represent, with the winning district the one which has clocked up the most miles when the event ends in February.

Captains have been selected to lead the charge, including British and Irish Lion Scott Quinnell for Wales, Scotland rugby international Jamie Ritchie for Edinburgh, Olympian Eve Muirhead for North and Mids Scotland, former Scotland rugby star Kelly Brown for South Scotland, and TV presenter Kelly Cates for Barbarians.

Glasgow captain Eilidh Barbour has covered some of the biggest sporting events in the world from the FIFA Women's World Cup, to the Winter Olympics to The Open.

She said: “West is best so why go anywhere else? But whoever you sign up for, you are helping find a cure for MND, and that’s something we can all get behind.

“The inter-district rivalry is part of what makes Doddie Aid so special, but it’s just part of it; you can compete against your friends, family, co-workers or yourself. Whatever you do, whoever you do it with, you are doing something really special.

“After today, I’m not sure how many of my miles will be in freezing cold water — you’re more likely to find me in the mountains or on the golf course — but it all counts. I hope you’ll join me in getting the miles in for Doddie.”

For more information on Doddie Aid 2024 visit doddieaid.com. To sign up, download the Doddie Aid app on the app store.