Police Scotland said it was a "targeted incident" and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Read more: Witness appeal after man assaulted by trio in Port Glasgow

It is understood the victim, who has been locally named as Marc Webley, was shot outside the Anchor Inn pub where he had been celebrating New Year's Eve with friends.

Those paying tribute to him included his former partner Jane Park, the Edinburgh EuroMillions lottery winner.

Ms Park posted on her Instagram story: "I can't believe I'm writing this, we spoke yesterday. If I could cuddle you again and tell you everything is going to be ok I would give anything to do it Marc.

"The months we spent together you taught me some valueable things in life and I'll never ever forget you I am absolutely devastated."

On Monday evening (January 1), Police Scotland confirmed officers were called to the scene at around 11.50pm on New Year’s Eve when a gun was fired on Granton Crescent.

The force said a 38-year-old man was later pronounced dead while a 39-year-old is in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital.

Police have not yet officially released the name of the deceased man, but said "everything possible" is being done to find those responsible.

Read more: Two men wanted in connection with attempted murder in Fife

Detective Superintendent Graham Grant said: “This is believed to have been a targeted incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of both men involved.

“Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened, and while officers have already gathered CCTV and spoken to various people who were in the area at the time, I’d urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to come forward.

“In particular if anyone has private CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the Granton Crescent/Road area around the time of the incident, please bring it to our attention.

“This incident will undoubtedly have caused concern in the local community and officers will be carrying out extra patrols of the area and I’d like to reassure the public that everything possible is being done to trace whoever is responsible.”