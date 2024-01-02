The bike was heading north towards Paisley Road West when the crash happened, with the rider then running away towards Tealing Avenue.

Emergency services attended the scene and found the woman seriously injured.

She was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Police said the bike was reported stolen from an address in Edinburgh on Friday, December 19.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of Police Scotland, said: “There were a number of people in the area and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, particularly if you have dashcam footage or private CCTV that could assist with our inquiries.

“It is also vital that we trace the motorbike rider. Our investigation so far suggests he made off on foot along Tealing Avenue and on to Bucklaw Gardens so anyone in this area who saw him and where he went is also asked to get in touch.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2984 of Sunday, 31 December, 2023.