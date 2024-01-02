A woman has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen motorbike in Glasgow on Hogmanay.
Police said the 68-year-old was crossing Mosspark Drive, Cardonald, when she was struck by a grey Yamaha MT-07 at around 8pm on Sunday (December 31).
The bike was heading north towards Paisley Road West when the crash happened, with the rider then running away towards Tealing Avenue.
Read more: Murder investigation launched after man killed in Hogmanay shooting
Emergency services attended the scene and found the woman seriously injured.
She was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she is said to be in a serious but stable condition.
Police said the bike was reported stolen from an address in Edinburgh on Friday, December 19.
Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of Police Scotland, said: “There were a number of people in the area and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, particularly if you have dashcam footage or private CCTV that could assist with our inquiries.
Read more: Two men wanted in connection with attempted murder
“It is also vital that we trace the motorbike rider. Our investigation so far suggests he made off on foot along Tealing Avenue and on to Bucklaw Gardens so anyone in this area who saw him and where he went is also asked to get in touch.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2984 of Sunday, 31 December, 2023.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here