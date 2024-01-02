Scotland should be braced for strong winds in the North East with snow expected over Shetland later this afternoon.
Storm Henk is expected to bring very strong winds and heavy rain across much of southern England and Wales, with the Met Office issuing amber and yellow warnings.
Coastal areas could see gusts of 70-80mph while inland areas could see 50-60mph winds as the storm, named by the Met Office, sweeps across the country.
While Scotland is missing the worst of the serious weather, high winds are expected in the north of the country.
Forecasters said there is a good chance that power cuts could occur, with probable damage to buildings, travel disruption and a chance of injury or loss of life from flying debris.
The amber warning is in place from 10am to 8pm on Tuesday, while a yellow warning for wind is in place from 8am to 9pm.
It says: "Storm Henk will bring a spell of very strong winds, causing disruption to travel and utilities.
"Heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption."
Those living near the coast are advised to avoid walking near any large crashing waves as they may drag people out to sea.
Motorists should drive slowly, and homeowners should secure garden furniture and other loose objects, the Met Office said.
Heavy rain is also expected later in the day, with a yellow warning in place from 5pm to 9pm, reaching as far north as Manchester and Hull.
It says: "Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.
"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer."
There are 110 flood warnings and alerts in place across most of England, with the Environment Agency warning people not to drive through water.
The weather is expected to stay unsettled throughout the week across the UK but there are signs it could calm down after the weekend, the Met Office said.
Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "Our latest analysis of the forecast shows an increase in the likelihood of very strong wind gusts across parts of southern Wales and England, which is why we have issued this amber warning this morning and named Storm Henk.
"Storm Henk will initially bring very strong winds to the South West of England and southern Wales, with gusts of up to 80mph possible.
"As Storm Henk moves north-eastwards across the south of the UK through Tuesday, the strongest winds will also move eastwards, across the south Midlands, Home Counties and East Anglia through the afternoon and evening."
