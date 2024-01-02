The new Outlander prequel series will begin filming in Glasgow this week.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a spin-off of the hugely popular television show starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire Fraser.
Glasgow City Council has said a number of roads in the west end of the city and the Scotstoun area will be closed for production, which is scheduled to run from January 7, 2024, to February 2, 2024.
Emergency vehicles will be able to pass, but pedestrian movement will also be restricted in these areas while filming action takes place.
Though little is known about the Outlander prequel, it has been confirmed it will be based on the forbidden love story of Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, Jamie Fraser's parents.
Outlander author Diana Gabaldon is serving as a consulting producer on the show, and is also said to be writing a prequel novel about the Frasers which the series will be based on.
Meanwhile, Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as executive producer and writer for the 10-episode series, with Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis also as writers.
Casting for the show is tightly under wraps, and it's uncertain whether Sam Heughan or Caitriona Balfe will return for cameos - though almost anything is possible with time travel.
But, as with the original show, it's expected much of the scenes will be filmed on location in Scotland and at the "Outlander studio" here.
The road closures in Glasgow for Outlander: Blood of My Blood
These are the road closures scheduled by Glasgow City Council for filming of Outlander: Blood Of My Blood, which include prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading.
Some roads have been repeated as different sections are closed during different dates and times.
-
South Street from Balmoral Street westwards for 60m, south side only from 3pm January 7 until 5pm February 2, 2024
-
South Street from a point 60m west of Balmoral Street westwards 200m, from 3pm January 21 to 5pm on January 26, 2024
-
Balmoral Street from South Street, southwards 115m from 3pm on January 21 to 5pm on January 26, 2024
-
Park Street South for its full length from 3pm on January 22 until 6pm on January 29, 2024
-
Park Gate for its full length, south side only, from 3pm on January 24 until 7pm on January 27, 2024
-
Park Circus, between Park Street South and Park Gate, from 3pm on January 24 until 7pm on January 27, 2024
-
Park Terrace between property numbers 3a and 21, from 3pm on January 24 until 7pm on January 27, 2024
-
Park Gardens from property number 4 west to Kelvingrove Park gate, from 3pm on January 24 until 7pm on January 27, 2024
-
Park Street South for its full length from 8am on January 25 until 6pm on January 27, 2024
-
Park Terrace Lane at Park Street South from 8am on January 25 until 6pm on January 27, 2024
-
Park Terrace Lane East at Park Street South from 8am on January 25 until 6pm on January 27, 2024
-
Park Terrace between Park Street South and property 3a from 8am on January 25 until 6pm on January 27, 2024
-
Woodlands Terrace between property number 21 and Park Street South from 8am on January 25 until 6pm on January 27, 2024
-
Park Terrace for its full length from 8am on January 25 and 6pm on January 27, 2024
-
Woodlands Terrace for its full length from 8am on January 25 and 6pm on January 27, 2024
