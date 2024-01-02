Glasgow City Council has said a number of roads in the west end of the city and the Scotstoun area will be closed for production, which is scheduled to run from January 7, 2024, to February 2, 2024.

Emergency vehicles will be able to pass, but pedestrian movement will also be restricted in these areas while filming action takes place.

Though little is known about the Outlander prequel, it has been confirmed it will be based on the forbidden love story of Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, Jamie Fraser's parents.

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon is serving as a consulting producer on the show, and is also said to be writing a prequel novel about the Frasers which the series will be based on.

Meanwhile, Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as executive producer and writer for the 10-episode series, with Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis also as writers.

Casting for the show is tightly under wraps, and it's uncertain whether Sam Heughan or Caitriona Balfe will return for cameos - though almost anything is possible with time travel.

But, as with the original show, it's expected much of the scenes will be filmed on location in Scotland and at the "Outlander studio" here.

The road closures in Glasgow for Outlander: Blood of My Blood

These are the road closures scheduled by Glasgow City Council for filming of Outlander: Blood Of My Blood, which include prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading.

Some roads have been repeated as different sections are closed during different dates and times.